Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 21.
Apec leaders agree on need for free, fair environment for trade and investment to drive economic recovery
They say more has to be done to foster an enabling environment for trade and investment in the region.
Lee Suet Fern focused on what husband wanted done, did not consider Lee Kuan Yew's interests: Court
Not having due regard for Mr Lee Kuan Yew's interests was a "grave failure" on her part, the court said.
Hong Kong to tighten Covid-19 measures as travel bubble with Singapore hangs in the balance
ST understands that the travel bubble could be scuppered, depending on Saturday's Covid-19 cases.
The Great Reset: Can US and China revive relations?
Asia is gearing up for the new US team led by Biden. ST bureaus take the pulse in Asian capitals as the Trump era retreats.
Lesson for Singapore from US election
If this is American democracy there should be social distancing rules to keep it away from the rest of the world.
Donald Trump Jr tests positive for coronavirus
He is asymptomatic and in isolation.
Don't get hung up over when phase 3 will happen in Singapore
Instead, think about how to stay safe when it comes around.
Travellers arriving in S'pore from Malaysia and Japan to serve SHN at dedicated facilities
The measures are due to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in these places.
Can green economy drive S'pore and region's recovery?
ST looks at the promise of a green recovery that could propel Singapore and the region into a new era of prosperity.
Snowfall, marshmallows and festive escapades at Changi
It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Changi Airport.