Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 20, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Israel-Hamas hostage deal edges closer despite fierce fighting in Gaza
Israel is hopeful a significant number of hostages could be released by Hamas “in coming days”, said Israel’s ambassador to the US Michael Herzog.
Young job seekers in S’pore take aim at longstanding hiring practices
They are less afraid than their older counterparts to voice their preferences in job interviews.
S‘poreans and hundreds of Thais to be evacuated from Myanmar amid heavy fighting
A group of 266 Thais and an unspecified number of Filipino and Singaporean nationals are being evacuated with help from the Myanmar authorities, said Thai authorities.
Biden and Xi talk past each other in San Francisco
The Biden-Xi summit yielded some agreements, such as the restoration of military communications. But we have been there before and there is no assurance they will yield meaningful results, says the writer.
Why Big Tobacco wants everyone to believe Singapore’s illicit market is rampant
It’s a ploy to deter governments from raising taxes and gain legal access for products that are currently banned, says the writer.
Volunteers undergoing 6-month training to help maintain plants at Gardens by the Bay
This is the first structured training programme to teach volunteers plant management skills and include them in a roster.
Companies urged to embrace sustainable practices to truly go green
This means getting employees from the executive suite on down to become more aware of how the company’s operations could affect the environment and the community.
askST Jobs: Should I disclose mental health conditions in my job application?
It is not compulsory for candidates to disclose mental health conditions, but it may be relevant in some cases.
Singapore’s teenage taijiquan exponent Zeanne Law becomes world wushu champion
School holiday fun: Meet favourite cartoon characters, go snow tubing, support charities
Here are some free and ticketed programmes where families can relax, play and also do their part for charities.