Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 20.
Malaysia election: Both Muhyiddin and Anwar stake claim to form government following polls
Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional emerged with the largest bloc of seats from the election.
Four years after shock loss, Umno has been battered like never before
This is strike two. Malaysia’s grand old party may not survive a third, writes Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.
Malaysia election: Live results
Economies should work together for transparent trade rules: PM Lee
Till then they should abide by existing ones or it will be law of the jungle, he said.
Good ways, and bad ways, to deal with crypto, says Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin
He tells executive editor Sumiko Tan why he spent eight months in Singapore, and what he makes of the FTX debacle.
1972 Robinsons fire: 8 victims died after being trapped in lifts that did not have backup power
The massive fire that destroyed the Robinsons department store in November 1972 was one of the worst in Singapore's history.
University rankings: Clarifier or crutch?
Why do college rankings continue to be closely watched by everyone from administrators to prospective students?
Eyes wide shut: Parents in China tape kids’ mouths closed to prevent buck teeth, despite risks
Parents have come under fire for insisting on using mouth tape on children, despite backlash online from medical experts.
Which sugar substitute is best for baking?
Extending quiet time by 1½ hours among recommendations to tackle neighbourhood noise
The new proposed silent period, from 10pm to 8am, is up from the current stretch from 10.30pm to 7am.