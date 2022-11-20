Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 20

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 20.

Malaysia election: Both Muhyiddin and Anwar stake claim to form government following polls

Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional emerged with the largest bloc of seats from the election.

READ MORE HERE

Four years after shock loss, Umno has been battered like never before

This is strike two. Malaysia’s grand old party may not survive a third, writes Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia election: Live results

Get the latest results.

READ MORE HERE

Economies should work together for transparent trade rules: PM Lee

Till then they should abide by existing ones or it will be law of the jungle, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Good ways, and bad ways, to deal with crypto, says Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin

At 19, Russian-Canadian Vitalik Buterin co-founded the Ethereum blockchain platform. Today, while he is a multi-millionaire, he lives a nomadic lifestyle, living out of a 40-litre backpack.

He tells executive editor Sumiko Tan why he spent eight months in Singapore, and what he makes of the FTX debacle.

READ MORE HERE

1972 Robinsons fire: 8 victims died after being trapped in lifts that did not have backup power

The massive fire that destroyed the Robinsons department store in November 1972 was one of the worst in Singapore's history.

READ MORE HERE

University rankings: Clarifier or crutch?

Why do college rankings continue to be closely watched by everyone from administrators to prospective students?

READ MORE HERE

Eyes wide shut: Parents in China tape kids’ mouths closed to prevent buck teeth, despite risks

Parents have come under fire for insisting on using mouth tape on children, despite backlash online from medical experts.

READ MORE HERE

Which sugar substitute is best for baking?

We compare muffins made with six sugar alternatives.

READ MORE HERE

Extending quiet time by 1½ hours among recommendations to tackle neighbourhood noise

The new proposed silent period, from 10pm to 8am, is up from the current stretch from 10.30pm to 7am.

READ MORE HERE

