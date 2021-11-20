Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 20.

What the world did and didn't accomplish at COP26

How has the summit in Glasgow moved the needle in speeding up climate action and what does it mean for Singapore and the region?

Dip in Covid-19 ICU rate in Singapore could pave way for the vaccinated to mix more freely

However, the unvaccinated will likely have to continue living with tight restrictions.

S'pore records 1,734 new Covid-19 cases; ICU utilisation rate at 57%

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate also fell to 0.77, down from 0.90 on Thursday.

Day trips to Johor unlikely for some time even as S'pore, Malaysia plan land borders reopening

Observers expect the reopening will be likely available to just long-term pass holders at the start.

New fleet of vehicles among PUB's measures to respond to flash floods faster

They can move through water 70cm deep and are fitted with cameras that live-stream information back to PUB's Joint Operations Centre.

Liquidators of Park Hotel Management succeed in winding up unit over $6.3 million debt

The debt includes $5.92 million owed by former tenant Park Hotel CQ to Ascendas Hospitality Reit.

Ex-PM Najib rejects 'RM100 million' property award from Malaysian government

He says he does not want matter to become a subject of controversy so close to Melaka state election.

UN wants proof of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's well-being

UN Human Rights Office calls for a fully transparent investigation into the claims against Mr Zhang Gaoli.

Making money from cryptocurrency? The taxman may call on you

The range of potential investment opportunities in Singapore involving cryptocurrency continues to grow over time.

Why China wants to join the pact that once spurned it

Geopolitical manoeuvring aside, the CPTPP helps Beijing push through reforms of its domestic economy, says global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi.

