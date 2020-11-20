Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 20.

Temasek to give out reusable masks from Nov 30 in third nationwide distribution

The breathable antimicrobial 3D masks come in four sizes of small, medium, large, and extra large.

Biden rips Trump's 'outrageous' vote moves, transition logjam

Biden said Trump will "go down in history as being one of the most irresponsible presidents".

Imported Singaporean Covid-19 patient who did not declare symptoms being investigated

MOH said the man had travelled from Indonesia and had shortness of breath since last Wednesday.

DBS applies to wind up Novena Global Healthcare founded by Loh cousins

The firm will be put into liquidation if the High Court grants the application next month.

250,000 workers saw a pay cut between March and September

This is about 7 per cent of the estimated 3.37 million-strong workforce here in September, excluding foreign domestic workers.

Chavez, Soros and ‘My Cousin Vinny:’ Rudy Giuliani’s wild vote fraud presser

Giuliani and other lawyers offer no new allegations of fraud and present no evidence for their claims.

Court allows businessman's claim to get back US$9m from former mistress

He said she was holding the money on trust for him.

Royal consent to block polls signals Malaysia PM Muhyiddin safe until Covid-19 curbed

However, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called for confidence motion to be prioritised.

The chicken rice seller and his apprentice

Lim Wei Keat is part of a wave of young people revitalising hawker culture as it moves a step closer to Unesco recognition.

Actor Michael B Jordan is People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive

The Black Panther star is the third black actor in a row to be so feted.

