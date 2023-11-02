Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 2, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MAS suspends DBS from new business ventures, reducing branch and ATM networks over disruptions
MAS said it will review DBS' progress after 6 months and decide if further action is needed.
Israel says new strike on Gaza refugee camp kills second Hamas leader, first evacuees reach Egypt
There were no immediate figures from Gaza authorities on casualties from the explosion at the camp on Wednesday.
US Fed keeps rates unchanged, acknowledges economy is 'strong'
Five highlights to look out for at the new Science Centre
A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for the new centre, at the site next to Chinese Garden MRT station.
Pulau Ubin to derive up to 95 per cent of electricity needs from solar power
Fares for Singapore-Malaysia route nearly triple for Chinese New Year period
Some travellers snapped up tickets months in advance to avoid the expected rise in prices.
China relations: The Indo-Pacific ‘fence’ is softening at the edges
Tengah to get new bus service, two route extensions after complaints from residents
From Nov 26, the new bus service 870 will call at an existing bus stop at Block 111 of Plantation Crescent.
Doctor’s widow and eldest daughter lose court tussle over $4m he had willed to all 4 children
They argued that as the surviving holders of the accounts where the money was held, they now own the entire sum.
Selena Gomez, most-followed woman on Instagram, takes indefinite social media hiatus
She holds the title of the most-followed woman, musician and actor on Instagram, American entertainment outlet Billboard had reported in March.