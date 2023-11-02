Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 2, 2023

Updated
Published
6 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.  

MAS suspends DBS from new business ventures, reducing branch and ATM networks over disruptions

MAS said it will review DBS' progress after 6 months and decide if further action is needed.

READ MORE HERE

Israel says new strike on Gaza refugee camp kills second Hamas leader, first evacuees reach Egypt

There were no immediate figures from Gaza authorities on casualties from the explosion at the camp on Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

US Fed keeps rates unchanged, acknowledges economy is 'strong'

US stocks edged higher following the release of the policy statement.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Five highlights to look out for at the new Science Centre

A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for the new centre, at the site next to Chinese Garden MRT station.

READ MORE HERE

Pulau Ubin to derive up to 95 per cent of electricity needs from solar power

The testbed may provide one future solution to Singapore's energy needs.

READ MORE HERE

Fares for Singapore-Malaysia route nearly triple for Chinese New Year period

Some travellers snapped up tickets months in advance to avoid the expected rise in prices.

READ MORE HERE

China relations: The Indo-Pacific ‘fence’ is softening at the edges

Australia and India recalibrate their approach to ties with Beijing.

READ MORE HERE

Tengah to get new bus service, two route extensions after complaints from residents

From Nov 26, the new bus service 870 will call at an existing bus stop at Block 111 of Plantation Crescent.

READ MORE HERE

Doctor’s widow and eldest daughter lose court tussle over $4m he had willed to all 4 children

They argued that as the surviving holders of the accounts where the money was held, they now own the entire sum.

READ MORE HERE

Selena Gomez, most-followed woman on Instagram, takes indefinite social media hiatus

She holds the title of the most-followed woman, musician and actor on Instagram, American entertainment outlet Billboard had reported in March.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top