Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 2.
S'pore and China reach 19 deals, boosting ties in green financing, digitalisation
Malaysia’s BN drops several ministers from list of election candidates as Zahid tightens grip
A slew of Umno leaders who were part of caretaker PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration were cut from its election line-up.
Interest rate for December’s Singapore Savings Bonds hits record high
First-year interest rate starts at 3.26%, if bonds are held for 10 years, average return is 3.47%.
Top South Korean officials apologise for deadly crowd crush, admit to flaws in crowd control
President Yoon Suk-yeol suggested the use of drones and other digital means to better manage crowds in the future.
A bicycle’s 40-day trip to S’pore, ‘moon landing’ picture among ST wins at global Eppy awards
Before any good bicycle transforms a person into a commuter, it must first travel across the globe.
S’pore records wettest October in 40 years, rainy weather will persist into November
The rainy spell is set to continue into the first two weeks of November, with thundery showers expected on most days.
Drugs linked to kidney injuries among kids show Indonesia’s pharmaceutical industry in poor light
Indonesia’s pharmaceutical industry has come under fire over the presence of toxic chemicals in syrups that allegedly caused acute kidney injuries among children and subsequent deaths.
South-east Asia’s promise and perils
A relatively bright spot in the global economy, the region still has much to do to realise its promise.
The HK, S’pore conundrum for crypto businesses
Measures here hem in firms more than in Hong Kong, but stability is an advantage, says ST business correspondent Claire Huang.
Elon Musk announces $11 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts
He argued the plan would upend the platform’s “current lords & peasants system” and create a new revenue stream.