Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 2.
Raeesah Khan should not have shared account with untruths in Parliament: Pritam Singh
Aware said that the MP's actions had set back advocacy around sexual violence in Singapore.
S'pore reports 2,470 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths; weekly infection growth rate down to 1.05
The weekly infection growth rate is at 1.05, down from 1.12 on Sunday.
COP26 leaders vow new drive to end deforestation by 2030
The pledge is endorsed by more than 100 leaders representing over 85% of the world's forests.
Extreme weather events are the new norm: World Meteorological Organisation
Climate change contributed to the recent heatwave in north-west US and floods in western Europe.
Britain defends PM Johnson's plan to jet out of COP26 back to London
The PM's spokesman says the fuel used is sustainable and the emissions are offset as well.
5 changes to CPF rules: More flexibility for transfers, quicker disbursement of funds
Various rules will be streamlined to make it easier for people to receive retirement payouts.
WP MP Jamus Lim proposes wealth tax of 0.5% to 2% on the richest
It could help diversify Singapore's revenue sources and reduce income and wealth inequality, he says.
20 reasons to return to Australia: Dine in the wilderness, cuddle a koala, live in style and more
Or perhaps you would like to eyeball a shark or crocodile from inside a cage?
$2.68 million collected in fines for personal data protection breaches to date
About 68% of cases involve firms not having reasonable security measures to protect data.
Link between vampire myth, epidemics and anti-vaxxers
The monster has been associated with disease outbreaks in mediaeval Europe and also the introduction of compulsory vaccination law in England.