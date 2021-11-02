Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 2.

Raeesah Khan should not have shared account with untruths in Parliament: Pritam Singh

Aware said that the MP's actions had set back advocacy around sexual violence in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore reports 2,470 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths; weekly infection growth rate down to 1.05

The weekly infection growth rate is at 1.05, down from 1.12 on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

COP26 leaders vow new drive to end deforestation by 2030

The pledge is endorsed by more than 100 leaders representing over 85% of the world's forests.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Extreme weather events are the new norm: World Meteorological Organisation

Climate change contributed to the recent heatwave in north-west US and floods in western Europe.

READ MORE HERE

Britain defends PM Johnson's plan to jet out of COP26 back to London

The PM's spokesman says the fuel used is sustainable and the emissions are offset as well.

READ MORE HERE

5 changes to CPF rules: More flexibility for transfers, quicker disbursement of funds

Various rules will be streamlined to make it easier for people to receive retirement payouts.

READ MORE HERE

WP MP Jamus Lim proposes wealth tax of 0.5% to 2% on the richest

It could help diversify Singapore's revenue sources and reduce income and wealth inequality, he says.

READ MORE HERE

20 reasons to return to Australia: Dine in the wilderness, cuddle a koala, live in style and more

Or perhaps you would like to eyeball a shark or crocodile from inside a cage?

READ MORE HERE

$2.68 million collected in fines for personal data protection breaches to date

About 68% of cases involve firms not having reasonable security measures to protect data.

READ MORE HERE

Link between vampire myth, epidemics and anti-vaxxers

The monster has been associated with disease outbreaks in mediaeval Europe and also the introduction of compulsory vaccination law in England.

READ MORE HERE