Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 2.

Late November target as details of Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble being finalised

It is expected that there will be at least one designated flight between the two cities every day.

Small business to get help in restructuring debts under two new schemes

One initiative will assist sole proprietors or partnerships restructure unsecured debt.

Singaporean in No. 2 spot on Fortune power list: 'I came from a neighbourhood school that no longer exists'

Jessica Tan is the co-CEO of China's financial services and technology behemoth Ping An Group.

Toss-up America: US election down to the wire with 3 days to go

Multiple indicators point to a Biden victory but don't count Trump out, say analysts.

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn says still loves protesters, Thailand is land of compromise

These are his first direct public comments on months of protests calling for curbs on his powers.

How to help your kid sail through school? Above all else, get him or her to love reading

Here's the science behind reading and how compelling the evidence on it is.

Why are COE premiums still so high amid a pandemic-induced economic slump?

COE premiums are hovering at their highest levels this year - with no immediate signs of a slide.

Sean Connery widow reveals he had suffered from dementia

"It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself latterly," she said.

Home in Focus: Just go with the flow

Escape from the stress of urban living with a calm kayaking trip in Sungei Khatib Bongsu.

High Court overturns Filipino maid's conviction for theft

The maid said she was allowed to make ATM withdrawals in exchange for sexual favours she gave to her employer.

