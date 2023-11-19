Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 19, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Opportunities aplenty for Singapore even in an uncertain world, says PM Lee as Apec meet ends
There are plenty of signs that Singapore is making good and there is room to grow, he said as he wrapped up his six-day working visit to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.
Study finds large disparities in pre-schoolers’ test scores based on parents’ income, education
Children who are better able to put off instant gratification also tend to score higher in language and numeracy skills.
Israel’s right to self-defence does not extend to indiscriminate killing of civilians: Shanmugam
Collective punishment is also illegal, he said in the context of what is now happening in Gaza.
When TikTok and X become news sources on the Israel-Hamas conflict
People increasingly see one side of the story and societies risk becoming more polarised, says Zakir Hussain.
When leaks land some condo owners in hot water
A steady stream of such cases has gone to the Strata Titles Board when owners fight over the leaks.
Two men free stingray and rare turtle trapped in large fishing net off Lazarus Island
Gill nets have fine filaments that render them virtually invisible to marine life that swim into them.
5-year baby bonus, subsidies to freeze eggs: China’s travel booking giant pays staff to have children
James Liang, the co-founder and chairman of Trip.com Group, tells Sumiko Tan that a country needs young people to be vibrant.
Supplying liquor to under-18s online or via phone, SMS, messaging platforms illegal from Jan 2
11 luxury city condos see price gains amid prime residential market downturn
Ardmore Park's sq ft pricing in 2023 rose 135.8% from 2006, while St Regis Residences' fell 3.6%.