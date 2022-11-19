Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 19.

Malaysia votes in a tightly contested General Election

After two weeks of intense campaigning, there is no certainty of a clear winner.

Malaysia election 2022: Live coverage

Get the latest news and live results from Malaysia’s 15th general election.

Malaysia election: Follow ST’s live coverage on Polling Day

The ST team will provide round-the-clock coverage on Malaysia's Polling Day.

Taiwan’s not-so-local elections

Taiwan’s local elections may revolve around local issues, but their results may have a bearing on the presidential and legislative elections in 2024.

Some S’pore users say trading restrictions on crypto exchange Binance have been eased

Previously, the buying and selling of crypto on the platform was not allowed.

SCDF to start search-and-rescue operations in flood-hit Australia on Saturday

South-east Australia has been hit hard by a wave of devastating floods over the course of a few months.

Packed trains create unfamiliar unease in densely populated Seoul

Worries of overcrowding have grown in the wake of the Itaewon tragedy.

Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for Theranos fraud

The judge set Elizabeth Holmes’ surrender date for April.

Over 100 police reports filed on phishing scam purporting unpaid LTA fines and bills

Victims have lost at least $133,000 to the scammers.

A day in the life of Grace Fu at COP27

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu granted The Straits Times access to follow her for a fully packed day at the UN climate conference.

The Straits Times walks the talk with Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, on a typically busy day at COP27.

