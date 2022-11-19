Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 19.
Malaysia votes in a tightly contested General Election
Taiwan’s not-so-local elections
Taiwan’s local elections may revolve around local issues, but their results may have a bearing on the presidential and legislative elections in 2024.
Some S’pore users say trading restrictions on crypto exchange Binance have been eased
SCDF to start search-and-rescue operations in flood-hit Australia on Saturday
South-east Australia has been hit hard by a wave of devastating floods over the course of a few months.
Packed trains create unfamiliar unease in densely populated Seoul
Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for Theranos fraud
Over 100 police reports filed on phishing scam purporting unpaid LTA fines and bills
A day in the life of Grace Fu at COP27
The Straits Times walks the talk with Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, on a typically busy day at COP27.