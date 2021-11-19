Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 19.

Six airlines to operate VTL services between S’pore and KL from Nov 29

AirAsia, Jetstar Asia, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, Scoot and Singapore Airlines will operate these services.

Strong demand for 4-room Rochor BTO flats under prime housing model, a day after launch

As at 5pm on Thursday, there were 2,105 applicants vying for the 680 four-room units at the Rochor BTO project.

Colin Schooling, who died aged 73, was funny, generous and fiercely loved his son

He could see a potential which not many could and if you did not believe in his mission he was unafraid of your doubt, says Rohit Brijnath.

S'pore records 2,038 new Covid-19 cases; ICU utilisation rate at 58.8%

ICU utilisation rate has been on the decline in past two weeks.

Germany puts restrictions on the unvaccinated to stem Covid-19 surge

Access to restaurants, bars and public events is limited to those who have been vaccinated or have recovered.

Slight increase in diabetes prevalence despite 5-year war against disease

Report also shows that chronic diseases continue to be a concern in Singapore.

SPH stands ready to continue on its own if shareholders do not approve privatisation offers

The company said it aims to keep expanding its business if shareholders reject the privatisation offers.

What I wish I knew at 25 about buying property

Advice from Chua Mui Hoong: Hold on to that HDB flat if you can. And build a home with your heart, but make property purchase decisions with the head.

China ushers in new era under Xi with historical resolution

The CPC Central Committee glorified Xi Jinping's political ideology as the country's guiding principle for decades to come.

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai is missing: Here's what you need to know

Ms Peng alleged on Nov 2 on the Twitter-like Weibo that she had been "forced" into sex by former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli.

