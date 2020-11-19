Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 19.
Bigger BTO flats in Bishan and Toa Payoh heavily oversubscribed in one day despite website glitches
Five-room flats in Toa Payoh's Bartley Beacon housing project were the most in-demand.
Pfizer ends Covid-19 trial with 95 per cent efficacy, to seek emergency-use authorisation
Pfizer said its Covid-19 vaccine did not cause major side effects.
Thai Parliament rejects monarchy reform as protesters spray paint at police HQ
Protest groups have vowed to stage mass gatherings until all of their demands are met.
US ends Boeing 737 Max flight ban after crash probes
The FAA detailed software upgrades and training changes Boeing must make in order for it to resume commercial flights.
House owner fails in bid to lay claim to neighbouring land plot where rambutan tree roots spread
His arguments were thrown out by High Court Judge Lee Seiu Kin.
UOB sues retiree to recover more than $100k lost in alleged phone scam
Lim Thiam Ho claims that he was duped into logging into his bank account by scammers who applied for the cash advance.
Trump to represent US at this week's virtual Apec summit, official says
Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping also plans to participate in the summit.
MOM to work closely with employers to manage risk of infectious diseases spreading at work
Mental health support will also be enhanced, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad.
China insists coronavirus can be imported through food, the world disagrees
There have been sporadic outbreaks across China, mostly linked to workers dealing with cold-chain imported food.
New guidelines for pet vaccinations in Singapore help clear up ambiguities
Concerns over animal-to-human disease transmission are high due to the Covid-19 pandemic.