Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 19.

Bigger BTO flats in Bishan and Toa Payoh heavily oversubscribed in one day despite website glitches

Five-room flats in Toa Payoh's Bartley Beacon housing project were the most in-demand.

READ MORE HERE

Pfizer ends Covid-19 trial with 95 per cent efficacy, to seek emergency-use authorisation

Pfizer said its Covid-19 vaccine did not cause major side effects.

READ MORE HERE

Thai Parliament rejects monarchy reform as protesters spray paint at police HQ

Protest groups have vowed to stage mass gatherings until all of their demands are met.

READ MORE HERE

US ends Boeing 737 Max flight ban after crash probes

The FAA detailed software upgrades and training changes Boeing must make in order for it to resume commercial flights.

READ MORE HERE

House owner fails in bid to lay claim to neighbouring land plot where rambutan tree roots spread

His arguments were thrown out by High Court Judge Lee Seiu Kin.

READ MORE HERE

UOB sues retiree to recover more than $100k lost in alleged phone scam

Lim Thiam Ho claims that he was duped into logging into his bank account by scammers who applied for the cash advance.

READ MORE HERE

Trump to represent US at this week's virtual Apec summit, official says

Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping also plans to participate in the summit.

READ MORE HERE

MOM to work closely with employers to manage risk of infectious diseases spreading at work

Mental health support will also be enhanced, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad.

READ MORE HERE

China insists coronavirus can be imported through food, the world disagrees

There have been sporadic outbreaks across China, mostly linked to workers dealing with cold-chain imported food.

READ MORE HERE

New guidelines for pet vaccinations in Singapore help clear up ambiguities

Concerns over animal-to-human disease transmission are high due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE HERE