Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 18, 2023

Israel renews call for Gazans to flee key southern city as it promises ‘no limitation’ on aid
Apec must pull together to make a faster switch to clean energy, says PM Lee
New technologies have to be deployed at scale to become affordable and no economy can do this alone, he said.
What could Singapore’s energy mix look like in 2035?
Singapore's energy mix will need to rely on more clean energy by 2035 and beyond. Here’s a look at how that might work.
Cashless payments and easier fund transfers launched between S’pore and Indonesia, Malaysia
Customers can use their mobile banking apps to scan Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard codes.
Lack of local funding partners forces Volocopter to put air taxi launch in Singapore on hold
The German firm had planned to start air taxi flights in the Marina Bay area in 2024.
Money laundering accused lied about being a fugitive from China; S’pore court rejects bail request
Pre-school enrolment for kids from lower-income families remains lower than national average
Local data shows kids who attend pre-school are less likely to need additional learning support in primary school.
Scam survey on ‘film and television’ circulating on WhatsApp, not from SPH Media
What did the Chinese get out of Biden-Xi meeting?
The optics are good back home for Xi's trip to the US but the gains in substantive terms are less than spectacular.
Singtel-owned Optus outage in Australia prompts public anger and calls for curbs on telcos
Marketing analysts believe the outage will cost Optus hundreds of millions of dollars - possibly more.