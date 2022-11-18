Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 18.

Xi says Asia-Pacific is ‘no-one’s backyard’, rejects attempts to politicise trade and economic relations

Region should not become an arena for 'big power contests,' he said.

READ MORE HERE

Made in S’pore: Local bus builders eye slice of electrification pie

The first electric bus to be built in Singapore will be tested on the roads here by the end of the year.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore is open to innovation in digital assets, but not crypto speculation: DPM Wong

Singapore is on the right track in taking a strong stance against such speculation, especially trading by retail investors, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Unhelpful obsession with $1m resale flats obscures important pricing issues

Big resale flats selling for over $1 million isn't news. What's worth tracking is 4-room resale flats hitting that figure or creeping up, and where these flats are located, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

Pelosi to step down from US House leadership, remain in Congress

The 82-year-old led the Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades.

READ MORE HERE

How will the Malaysian GE go? Johor offers clues

Its voter composition and state election results hold clues to how the rival coalitions will fare nationwide, say the writers.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Is your ‘eco-friendly’ shirt really ‘green’?

Let’s look deeper into how your clothes are being made.

READ MORE HERE

45 firms recognised as best places to work in Singapore

DHL Express was named Singapore’s best workplace among large companies employing 1,000 or more staff for the third year in a row.

READ MORE HERE

MND turns down petition to review Sers, as not many more eligible sites expected

Most of the projects with high redevelopment potential have already been selected, and thus, an extensive review would be “unnecessary”, the ministry said.

READ MORE HERE

Error in A-level chemistry exam paper: SEAB to take incident into account to ensure fair assessment

A question in the third paper of the H2 Chemistry exam showed a bond between two elements drawn incorrectly in one of the diagrams.

READ MORE HERE

