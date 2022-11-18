Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 18.
Xi says Asia-Pacific is ‘no-one’s backyard’, rejects attempts to politicise trade and economic relations
Made in S’pore: Local bus builders eye slice of electrification pie
The first electric bus to be built in Singapore will be tested on the roads here by the end of the year.
Singapore is open to innovation in digital assets, but not crypto speculation: DPM Wong
Singapore is on the right track in taking a strong stance against such speculation, especially trading by retail investors, he said.
Unhelpful obsession with $1m resale flats obscures important pricing issues
Big resale flats selling for over $1 million isn't news. What's worth tracking is 4-room resale flats hitting that figure or creeping up, and where these flats are located, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Pelosi to step down from US House leadership, remain in Congress
The 82-year-old led the Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades.
How will the Malaysian GE go? Johor offers clues
Its voter composition and state election results hold clues to how the rival coalitions will fare nationwide, say the writers.
Interactive: Is your ‘eco-friendly’ shirt really ‘green’?
45 firms recognised as best places to work in Singapore
DHL Express was named Singapore’s best workplace among large companies employing 1,000 or more staff for the third year in a row.
MND turns down petition to review Sers, as not many more eligible sites expected
Most of the projects with high redevelopment potential have already been selected, and thus, an extensive review would be “unnecessary”, the ministry said.
Error in A-level chemistry exam paper: SEAB to take incident into account to ensure fair assessment
A question in the third paper of the H2 Chemistry exam showed a bond between two elements drawn incorrectly in one of the diagrams.