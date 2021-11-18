Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 18.

S'pore easing Covid-19 measures step by step to avoid U-turns, human cost: PM Lee

PM Lee said Singapore is trying to reach an end point without paying a high price.

S'pore's ICU utilisation rate falls to 62.6%; 3,474 new Covid-19 cases reported

Seven more people have died of Covid-19 complications.

Analysts unsure if subsidy clawback for Rochor BTO flats will curb 'lottery effect''

Owners of these flats will pay 6 per cent of the resale price or valuation, whichever is higher, to HDB.

JJ Lin concert attendees do not need to be seated 1m apart under relaxed Covid-19 measures

Prevailing safe management measures must be observed, such as being fully masked at all times.

Judge sentences US Capitol rioter 'QAnon Shaman' to over three years in prison

The sentence matches the longest handed down to any person who took part in the Jan 6 US Capitol riot.

Singaporean jailed over bogus baggage delay claims that paid her nearly $31,000

The woman pleaded guilty to five counts of cheating and was sentenced to 14 months' jail.

Retired hawker wins million-dollar condominium unit in Lazada's grand draw

Mr Chow Meng Cheng spent about $3 on a bottle of aloe vera gel and a voucher for nasi lemak.

Singapore of the future: How to make the city endearing

What is the collective narrative that will drive our imagination for, and loyalty to, our city?

Banking, investment chiefs say high inflation levels no longer transitory

Higher inflation is expected over the next few years as the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, they say.

Speaking of Asia: Asean face to face with Xi Jinping

China and its leader may be heavyweights in the room but Asean has cards of its own too, says Ravi Velloor.

