Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 18.

S'pore needs top tech talent to build world-class teams: PM Lee

Singaporeans must see that tech firms are bringing in people they can learn from, he said.

Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan and Iraq

Troop levels will be cut by Jan 15 - five days before Trump is due to leave office.

S'pore hawkers welcome recommendation for their culture to be included in Unesco's heritage list

Some hope the nomination will encourage young people to step into the industry.

SIA applies self-disinfecting coating in planes as it prepares to carry more passengers

The move comes ahead of the launch of the first air travel bubble flights to Hong Kong.

Washington, Beijing must find areas of cooperation or risk sliding into conflict: Henry Kissinger

Under the Trump administration, bilateral relations have sunk to their lowest point in decades.

US Navy plans to raise new fleet in Indo Pacific, says top US official

The Secretary of the US Navy said an additional fleet will beef up deterrence against China.

S'pore-based Muslim Pro app developer denies selling user data to US military

Bitsmedia said it will immediately terminate its relationships with its data partners.

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for $84.5 million

Sincere Watch group runs 18 boutiques, with luxury brands such as Omega and Audemars Piguet.

Olympics: Singapore athletes in favour of getting vaccinated ahead of Tokyo Games

IOC boss Bach has urged all participants and fans to do so for the delayed event.

Keep calm and curl up: More turning to meditation to cope with stress

At least three meditation centres here have seen an increase in people taking part in programmes.

