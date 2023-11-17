Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 17, 2023

Updated
Published
36 min ago

Old photo, birthday wish, ravioli lunch: Personal diplomacy on display during Xi-Biden meeting

Both presidents also pledged to pick up the phone should the other call.

Number of resident households owning cars up by 13,000 from a decade ago

The share of car-owning households fell between 2012 and 2022 because of an increase in number of households.

Medics fear for patients inside main Gaza hospital, Israel says tunnel shaft found

Israel says the body of a female hostage taken by Hamas militants was recovered by troops in a building near the hospital.

The hospital that has become a critical battleground between Hamas and Israel

Al-Shifa, which translates as the 'House of Healing', has often been described as Gaza’s 'beating heart'.

Timing of handover to 4G is good for everyone

An early change of guard will enable the incoming leadership to stamp its own mark on the political and policy landscape, and allow Singaporeans to assess the new team better, says Chua Mui Hoong.

New $5.8m initiative to tackle breathlessness in seniors with chronic heart and lung disease

It aims to alleviate symptoms early, outside a hospital setting.

Two GLS sites in Holland Drive and Upper Bukit Timah released on reserve list

But most analysts believe that both sites will likely not be triggered for sale soon.

Wet weather forecast for the rest of November

It will be generally warm, with daily temperatures expected to range between 24 and 34 deg C on most days.

Money laundering accused denied bail again; relatives refused permission to enter S’pore

The Chinese national’s mother, brother and niece applied to enter Singapore to support him.

Five-star South Koreans down Singapore at home in World Cup football qualifier

The Lions were undone by a late first-half goal from Cho Gue-sung and second-half strikes from Hwang Hee-chan, Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo and Lee Kang-in.

