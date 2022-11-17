Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 17.
Temasek to write down US$275 million in FTX, says belief in Bankman-Fried appears to be ‘misplaced’
Another backer, Sequoia Capital, wrote down the full value of its US$214 million bet on the exchange.
G-20 leaders endorse declaration deploring Russian aggression in Ukraine
President Joko Widodo hailed the declaration as a success for Indonesia’s leadership.
Strong words against Russia's war in Ukraine necessary: PM Lee
Not putting those statements into a communique would have meant a weakening of the pressure that needs to be applied on Russia, he said.
Tanjong Pagar crash: Families of 3 passengers seek $1.7 million from estate of driver
The mother of the front passenger is seeking about $855,000 for loss of financial contributions from her son.
ICA will be first responders to security threats at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints from Jan 3
ICA will be able to handle security threats faster, as it would not have to wait for the arrival of supporting forces.
Uncertainty on how to raise wages for staff with odd hours among challenges faced by employers
Issues about calculating some workers' pay and a lack of suitable courses to upskill staff were raised with the minister.
Who will govern Malaysia? 5 possible outcomes from the election
With up to a third of voters still undecided, there is a potential for an unexpected result.
Man brought back to Singapore from Malaysia over alleged murder of woman found in Beach Road shop
Rachael Ang Qi Ying, 27, went missing last Wednesday and was found dead by the police on Sunday.
Anxiety grows over what COP27 can deliver
Any delay on funding issue could sow more mistrust between rich and poor countries, says ST's David Fogarty.
S’pore to host inaugural Olympic Esports Week in 2023
The June 22-25 event is expected to give a boost to the local and regional virtual sports scene.