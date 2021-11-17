Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 17.

S'pore reports 2,069 new Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths; weekly infection growth rate at 0.88

Weekly infection growth rate dips to 0.88, down from 0.94 on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

VTLs with Indonesia and India have plus points, but there are also limitations

Businesses and people expected to benefit, but continued travel curbs and cost concerns present challenges.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesian travellers excited about spending year-end holidays in S'pore as bilateral VTL talks continue

For a start, there will be two daily VTL flights between Singapore and Jakarta, and this will go up to four.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

GIC must continue to prepare for challenges ahead even as it celebrates its achievements: PM Lee Hsien Loong

PM Lee was speaking at the fund's 40th anniversary dinner at Shangri-La Hotel Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Hit by stroke in their 30s: More young people in Singapore getting the disease

This could be due to the increase in medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol among the young.

READ MORE HERE

NUS students win top international James Dyson award with glaucoma screening device

They beat more than 2,000 entries from around the world to win the international James Dyson Award this year.

READ MORE HERE

Xi-Biden summit leaves many questions unanswered: Experts

Meet does send signal that US and Chinese leaders are looking for ways to stabilise ties, said an expert.

READ MORE HERE

In pursuit of resilience: Disasters, disruptions teach us that efficiency alone is not good enough

In our world of the pandemic, climate disasters and technological disruption, resilience is among the top priorities for any economy or society, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

Worker dies after falling four storeys while trying to enter a boom lift in Boon Lay

The fatal accident occurred at 22 Chin Bee Road.

READ MORE HERE

Badminton: S'pore's Loh Kean Yew off to a flying start at Indonesia Masters

He beat Chinese Taipei's world No. 11 Wang Tzu-wei 17-21, 21-14, 21-15 in 66 minutes.

READ MORE HERE