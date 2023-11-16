Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 16, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

After year-long gap, Biden meets Xi and hails ‘real progress’

Mr Biden said the US and China have to ensure that competition between them "does not veer into conflict", while Mr Xi said "turning their back on each other is not an option”.

New private home sales sink to near one-year low

A total of 203 units were sold in October, the lowest since December 2022 when 170 units were sold.

Singapore developing gantry for travellers to clear immigration as they walk through

A self-enrolment kiosk will allow people to register their biometrics without the help of an officer.

Chicken rice, selfies and geopolitics: Silicon Valley Singaporeans enjoy an evening with PM Lee

PM Lee is on a six-day working visit to San Francisco, where he is set to attend the Apec leaders’ annual summit.

Hamas command centre, weapons found at Gaza hospital: Israeli military

Automatic weapons, grenades, ammunition and flak jackets were among the items recovered.

Lawyer for money laundering accused claims Changi prison cannot meet client’s medical needs

The defence said Su suffers from a serious heart condition and is at a high risk of gastric cancer.

Employers need to keep up with radically changing expectations of work

Some young Singaporeans want flexibility, and amid the talent crunch, it’s time for new strategies, says the writer.

‘A historic moment’: Taiwan’s opposition agrees to joint bid for presidential election

The parties will announce their presidential candidate on Saturday, after a review of opinion polls.

ERP rates at 10 locations to fall by $1 during Dec school holidays

The revised rates will apply from Nov 20 to Dec 31.

Yip Pin Xiu says winning Sportswoman of the Year is a win for a community

Fellow swimmer Toh Wei Soong won the Singapore Disability Sports Awards' Sportsman of the Year.

