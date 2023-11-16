Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 16, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
After year-long gap, Biden meets Xi and hails ‘real progress’
Mr Biden said the US and China have to ensure that competition between them "does not veer into conflict", while Mr Xi said "turning their back on each other is not an option”.
New private home sales sink to near one-year low
A total of 203 units were sold in October, the lowest since December 2022 when 170 units were sold.
Singapore developing gantry for travellers to clear immigration as they walk through
A self-enrolment kiosk will allow people to register their biometrics without the help of an officer.
Chicken rice, selfies and geopolitics: Silicon Valley Singaporeans enjoy an evening with PM Lee
PM Lee is on a six-day working visit to San Francisco, where he is set to attend the Apec leaders’ annual summit.
Hamas command centre, weapons found at Gaza hospital: Israeli military
Automatic weapons, grenades, ammunition and flak jackets were among the items recovered.
Lawyer for money laundering accused claims Changi prison cannot meet client’s medical needs
The defence said Su suffers from a serious heart condition and is at a high risk of gastric cancer.
Employers need to keep up with radically changing expectations of work
Some young Singaporeans want flexibility, and amid the talent crunch, it’s time for new strategies, says the writer.
‘A historic moment’: Taiwan’s opposition agrees to joint bid for presidential election
The parties will announce their presidential candidate on Saturday, after a review of opinion polls.
ERP rates at 10 locations to fall by $1 during Dec school holidays
Yip Pin Xiu says winning Sportswoman of the Year is a win for a community
Fellow swimmer Toh Wei Soong won the Singapore Disability Sports Awards' Sportsman of the Year.