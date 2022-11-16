Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 16.

Blast kills two in eastern Poland as Russian missiles batter neighbouring Ukraine

The explosion occurred after Russia hammered cities across Ukraine with missiles.

New private home sales slump on lack of fresh major condo launches, rising mortgage rates

But the executive condominium market was a silver lining, with Copen Grand selling 78% of its 639 flats at a median price of $1,345 per square foot following its October launch.

Are the National Wages Council’s latest pay rise guidelines enough for low-wage workers?

The National Wages Council needs to consider fairness and sustainability. This is no easy balancing act, says opinion editor Grace Ho.

99% of government transactions with citizens can now be done digitally: Josephine Teo

These include the use of the digital IC, RedeemSG and the revamped Singapore Courts website.

Scoot pilot delays landing of plane at Changi after passengers refuse to fasten seatbelts

Auxiliary police boarded the plane after it landed to escort several passengers out.

Eight in 10 Malaysians will vote in the Nov 19 polls: Survey

79% of respondents said they will go out and vote, while 16.4% were unsure.

2½ hour train disruption on North East Line on Tuesday evening due to signalling fault

A commuter said there was hardly any space for them to manoeuvre, as the platform was packed with people.

China’s relaxed rules mean little if ‘zero-Covid-19’ persists in practice

Cities still struggling with outbreaks continue to impose a slate of measures, says China correspondent Elizabeth Law.

Interactive: Meet the Singaporean women aiming for boxing glory

Among the members of the women’s development team are a secondary school student and a strategy director.

Same old thing, in person or on Zoom

Remote or in-office makes little difference to output if workers don't change, says Krist Boo.

