Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 16

Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 16.

6 things to know about Singapore's latest Covid-19 measures

New measures were announced on Monday by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 to help Singapore live with the pandemic.

S'pore-Malaysia land border could reopen under VTL-like arrangement

The scheme will let many families reunite after 20 months of border restrictions.

S’pore trying very hard to avoid start-stops in Covid-19 measures: Lawrence Wong

"I hope everyone understands it is very challenging to do this," he said.

S'pore in talks to continue hosting F1 Grand Prix

This year's race, which was cancelled due to the pandemic, is the last under the current four-year extension.

S'pore reports 2,069 new Covid-19 cases and 8 deaths; weekly infection growth rate at 0.94

The infection growth rate has been below one for three consecutive days.

Kaws exhibition at Marina Bay to resume after court lifts earlier order to stop event

The display had been temporarily closed to the public, after the organiser was served an interim injunction.

Stomach cancer 'atlas' could map paths to better treatment options

Singapore researchers map granular details of molecular pathways driving the cancer growth.

Biden-Xi virtual meeting to be about managing competition: US official

Biden will seek to to ensure that the competition does not spiral into conflict.

What will a summit for democracy accomplish?

Fulfilling a campaign pledge won’t be easy, even if it showcases America’s network of friends, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Actress Vivian Lai breaks silence on social media after her husband was charged

She wrote: "There are no rainy days as long as the heart is sunny."

