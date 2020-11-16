Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 16.
15 countries, including Singapore, sign RCEP, the world's largest trade pact
They comprise all 10 Asean members and key partners Australia, China, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.
TraceTogether app's upgrade will make contact tracing smoother for tourists
The app will be upgraded by next month to allow tourists to do SafeEntry check-ins at shopping malls and dining venues.
Who should be first to get access to a Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore?
A committee has been formed to prioritise the people who should be given the vaccines as they become available.
Trump backtracks on acknowledging Biden won election, concedes ‘nothing'
Twitter flagged the posts to indicate that the claims of election fraud are disputed.
Why Biden will be tougher on China than Obama
Congressional dynamics and popular sentiments in the US support a more confrontational stance.
NTUC LearningHub CEO Kwek Kok Kwong dies at age 53
It is believed Mr Kwek collapsed after a cycling session with a group of his friends.
Starburst Holdings chairman, MD on bail amid CPIB probe
They were interviewed by the CPIB last Thursday (Nov 12) in connection with Starburst Engineering, a wholly-owned subsidiary.
Residents bid goodbye to Geylang Lor 3 homes, the first leasehold residential properties to expire in Dec
The 191 terrace houses will be demolished to make way for future public housing.
Straits Times Best Law Firms 2021 shows spread of large and small firms
List will be a useful guide to those seeking seek legal advice and services.
Word(s) of the year
ST photojournalists show that a picture is worth a thousand words.