Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 15, 2023

‘Days when COEs cost $150k are over’, but system needs fundamental relook, say motor dealers, experts

COE prices fell across all five categories at the tender exercise that closed on Nov 8.

New NUS Medicine centre aims to decarbonise healthcare, prepare for climate-related health woes

In March, the new centre will embark on the first comprehensive assessment of the local healthcare carbon footprint.

US, Indonesia elevate relations, but some hurdles remain

Biden hails new era of cooperation across a range of areas, including diversification of supply chains and cooperation on defence, at meeting with Jokowi.

Peace Centre to PlayPan: Community-building efforts bring life to old mall set for demolition

The building will be used until January for non-profit, community and social engagement activities.

Corporate culture can make or break businesses. It’s time we take it seriously

Singapore must update its corporate governance code to promote healthy cultures within companies, says Vikram Khanna.

New ‘smart’ community fridges in Bukit Timah, Bukit Gombak tackle food waste and improve efficiency

Residents who have set up accounts online can access the fridges anytime to get their food and drinks.

‘Thank you, giving birth’: Baby boy born during 10-minute cab ride to hospital

Driver Benny Yeo said this was the first baby born in his taxi in his 18-year career.

MOH extends participation incentives for CareShield Life until end-2024

“We encourage eligible individuals to join CareShield Life for lifelong protection for their long-term care needs,” said MOH.

S'pore Rugby Union investigating after player is seen kicking motionless rival during league game

'The appropriate punishment and actions will be issued after the judicial officers review the whole case,' says SRU.

Big top, big dream: Behind the scenes of Singapore’s own acrobatic circus

Thrills, spills and tumbles as the Circus of Altrades wowed spectators in its first feature performance.

