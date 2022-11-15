Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 15.
S'pore businesses welcome wage guide but say pay hikes should be backed by productivity boost
“As an association, we want to encourage the business owner to adopt the guidelines of flexible wages and implement what works for their business,” Mr Ang Yuit, vice-president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises said.
Xi, Biden vow to avoid conflict, get China-US relations back on track
Germany and Singapore to deepen collaboration, including in climate action and defence
PM Lee and visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz renewed a road map to strengthen bilateral partnership.
Shopee cuts jobs in third round of layoffs this year, including in S’pore
Teams affected this time round include those in human resources and from learning and development, according to sources.
Malaysia GE: Tambun local Faizal rates his chances of ending Anwar’s PM hopes
Why Europe can't afford to ignore its migrant problem
A prolonged failure to address the reasons for a rising tide of migrants has fuelled the rise of extreme rightwing politicians, writes global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
Bali refreshed – it’s about making human connections
A return to Bali as the pandemic eases is about making human connections and restoring wellness.
Jurong Regional Library will move to transport hub with CC, sports centre
The authorities said the new facility will be more convenient, given its location beside Jurong East MRT station.
About 6 in 10 birds caught by NParks, town council in Choa Chu Kang hot spot culled
The non-native red-breasted parakeets were introduced to Singapore in the 1940s through the pet trade.
How the pandemic fuelled crypto’s incredible rise and fall
When historians look back on the spectacular rise and collapse of the cryptocurrency market, they will conclude that it could not have happened without the pandemic.