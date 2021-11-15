Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 15.
Singapore travellers can still enjoy quarantine-free travel to European VTL countries, apart from Denmark
Denmark is the only VTL country to have reimposed quarantine restrictions.
Preliminary data of Pfizer's new Covid-19 pill 'sounds promising' but more data needed: NCID
The drug was able to cut by 89% the chances of hospitalisation or death in adults at risk of severe disease.
S'pore reports 1,723 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths; weekly infection growth rate at 0.97
The infection growth rate has been below one for two consecutive days.
Contempt of court proceedings begin against parties involved in Kaws exhibition
A private preview went ahead despite a court order to halt the exhibition and related publicity events.
Austria orders lockdown for unvaccinated
Around 65% of Austria's nine million people are vaccinated, below EU's 67% average.
Japan's former princess Mako arrives in New York with husband
The couple tied the knot in Tokyo last month.
Growing focus on mental health at workplace as Covid-19 pandemic takes toll
Counselling services say many employees are grappling with longer working hours, social isolation and job insecurity.
I didn't want my stepdad to have power over me any more: Child sex abuse survivor
Close to 90% of perpetrators in child abuse cases investigated by Child Protective Service are family members involving a parent or step-parent, said MSF.
I am paid this much, what about you?
Salary disclosures reduced inequality stemming from salary gaps between top and bottom workers, according to a study.
S'pore rap trailblazer Sheikh Haikel to retire after three decades of music
"I want to take a back seat and enjoy the scene," he says.