Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 15.

East Asia Summit leaders call for greater cooperation to tackle pandemic, economic crisis

Countries must work together to rebuild economies, said PM Lee Hsien Loong.

Stuck at sea: Seafarers who kept international trade humming despite Covid-19

Sailors around the world are stuck on ships due to the pandemic as few ports let crew disembark.

A trade pact nearly 10 years in the making: 5 things to know about RCEP

The world's largest trade pact is set to be signed on Sunday (Nov 15).

Picking a reusable mask: Breathability v filtration efficiency

With so many types of masks available, the question is: How effective are they against Covid-19 ?

Lunch With Sumiko: Pastry chef Janice Wong on what sweet dreams are made of

The dessert queen tells Executive Editor Sumiko Tan that chefs need an identity, and must innovate.

Older interns impress with growth mindset

Firms value their perspectives and past experience and younger interns view them as role models.

askST: My employer says he can't afford to pay me several months' worth of salary. What should I do?

Employees who have not been paid their wages are advised to actively engage with their employers and unions.

Frenchman who flew to S'pore to visit fiancee among 2 new Covid-19 imported cases

There were no cases in the community and none in workers' dormitories.

A more sombre Deepavali due to safety measures, as some mark occasion online

While some turned up at Hindu temples, more chose to perform their rituals online at home.

Racism accusations fly in feud within one of Japan's wealthiest families

The founder of Maruhan, a leading operator of pachinko parlours, has sued the eldest of his 6 children.

