Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 14, 2023

Will Apec meet the moment? PM Lee off to attend high-stakes summit in San Francisco
Although not on the official agenda, the month-long Gaza conflict and the 20-month-old war in Ukraine are certain to be discussed among the Apec leaders.
Biden urges protection of Gaza hospital as conditions worsen
The World Health Organisation said at least 2,300 people were inside the crippled Al-Shifa hospital.
Much to learn from SIA, says Cathay Pacific chief as competition hots up
Cathay Pacific chief Ronald Lam described the dynamic between the two flag carriers as “constructive, healthy competition that will drive improvement on both sides”.
Yen weakens to record low against Singdollar, benefiting S’pore tourists
Gardens by the Bay plans to add new attraction in 3 years, host Monet exhibition in mid-2024
These are among a series of new features, shows on the cards for the gardens, CEO Felix Loh tells ST.
Former Singapore basketballer Chong Yew Seng dies aged 62
He had been diagnosed with advanced peritoneal mesothelioma, a form of cancer affecting the lining of the abdomen.
Life insurance MNCs’ slice of pie in S’pore shrank amid strong competition from domestic rivals
Singapore and South Korea are the only two places in Asia where the market share of MNCs in life insurance shrank.
Fake ‘WhatsApp Web’ pages scam 267 victims of $606k
The scammers used compromised WhatsApp accounts to approach the original users’ contacts for money.
Sunak brings back British ex-PM Cameron, sacks interior minister in latest reset
His return suggests the British PM wanted to bring in more centrist, experienced hands.
Patterns, people and places: 5 tips for great travel photos
Besides using patterns and faces to help your photos pop, a dose of patience can also help you nab perfect shots.