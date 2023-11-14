Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 14, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

Will Apec meet the moment? PM Lee off to attend high-stakes summit in San Francisco

Although not on the official agenda, the month-long Gaza conflict and the 20-month-old war in Ukraine are certain to be discussed among the Apec leaders.

READ MORE HERE

Biden urges protection of Gaza hospital as conditions worsen

The World Health Organisation said at least 2,300 people were inside the crippled Al-Shifa hospital.

READ MORE HERE

Much to learn from SIA, says Cathay Pacific chief as competition hots up

Cathay Pacific chief Ronald Lam described the dynamic between the two flag carriers as “constructive, healthy competition that will drive improvement on both sides”.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Yen weakens to record low against Singdollar, benefiting S’pore tourists

Some analysts expect continued yen weakness until the end of the year.

READ MORE HERE

Gardens by the Bay plans to add new attraction in 3 years, host Monet exhibition in mid-2024

These are among a series of new features, shows on the cards for the gardens, CEO Felix Loh tells ST.

READ MORE HERE

Former Singapore basketballer Chong Yew Seng dies aged 62

He had been diagnosed with advanced peritoneal mesothelioma, a form of cancer affecting the lining of the abdomen.

READ MORE HERE

Life insurance MNCs’ slice of pie in S’pore shrank amid strong competition from domestic rivals

Singapore and South Korea are the only two places in Asia where the market share of MNCs in life insurance shrank.

READ MORE HERE

Fake ‘WhatsApp Web’ pages scam 267 victims of $606k

The scammers used compromised WhatsApp accounts to approach the original users’ contacts for money.

READ MORE HERE

Sunak brings back British ex-PM Cameron, sacks interior minister in latest reset

His return suggests the British PM wanted to bring in more centrist, experienced hands.

READ MORE HERE

Patterns, people and places: 5 tips for great travel photos

Besides using patterns and faces to help your photos pop, a dose of patience can also help you nab perfect shots.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top