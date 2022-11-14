Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 14

Updated
Published
9 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 14.

US-China ties key to region, Biden-Xi meet will set tone: PM Lee

Today's Xi-Biden meeting can set the tone for geopolitical stability in the region, the Prime Minister said.

Xi-Biden meeting viewed with, at best, cautious optimism

News of Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States President Joe Biden’s meeting has been welcomed across the region as an opportunity for detente.

Anger, defiance in famous Istanbul area rocked by blast that killed 6

Turkey’s president said the explosion on Istanbul’s popular Istiklal Avenue had “a smell of terror”.

SMEs to be able to rent electric vans under ride-sharing service

It will allow businesses to rent electric vans at 20 locations across Singapore.

If it was just a tourist attraction, he wouldn’t need 8 shows a year, says Gardens by the Bay CEO

As visitors return, Mr Felix Loh hopes the Gardens will keep Singaporeans and horticulture as its focus.

Malaysia’s political parties enter enemy territory to win votes

Perikatan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan attack each other's strongholds in two states, as well as Barisan Nasional bastion Pahang.

Outer boundary wall of late billionaire Ng Teng Fong’s mansion collapses, causing congestion on Dunearn Rd

The concrete debris caused Dunearn Road to be temporarily closed.

What a film about a poor Gansu farmer says of China’s quest for soft power

Return To Dust fell foul of censors ahead of the party congress despite popularity at home and critical acclaim abroad, writes China correspondent Danson Cheong.

Actress Janice Koh shares experience of battling tongue cancer on social media

Koh was diagnosed with tongue cancer in late July.

18 school holiday activities for children and teens

With fun attractions and free activities, parents need not fret about keeping their kids occupied.

