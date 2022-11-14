Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 14.
US-China ties key to region, Biden-Xi meet will set tone: PM Lee
Today's Xi-Biden meeting can set the tone for geopolitical stability in the region, the Prime Minister said.
Xi-Biden meeting viewed with, at best, cautious optimism
News of Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States President Joe Biden’s meeting has been welcomed across the region as an opportunity for detente.
Anger, defiance in famous Istanbul area rocked by blast that killed 6
Turkey’s president said the explosion on Istanbul’s popular Istiklal Avenue had “a smell of terror”.
SMEs to be able to rent electric vans under ride-sharing service
If it was just a tourist attraction, he wouldn’t need 8 shows a year, says Gardens by the Bay CEO
As visitors return, Mr Felix Loh hopes the Gardens will keep Singaporeans and horticulture as its focus.
Malaysia’s political parties enter enemy territory to win votes
Perikatan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan attack each other's strongholds in two states, as well as Barisan Nasional bastion Pahang.
Outer boundary wall of late billionaire Ng Teng Fong’s mansion collapses, causing congestion on Dunearn Rd
What a film about a poor Gansu farmer says of China’s quest for soft power
Return To Dust fell foul of censors ahead of the party congress despite popularity at home and critical acclaim abroad, writes China correspondent Danson Cheong.
Actress Janice Koh shares experience of battling tongue cancer on social media
18 school holiday activities for children and teens
With fun attractions and free activities, parents need not fret about keeping their kids occupied.