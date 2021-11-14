Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 14.
Nations clinch ‘imperfect’ but vital climate deal at COP26
A last-gasp intervention from China and India seeking to water down language on fossil fuels disappoints many.
S'pore reports 2,304 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths; weekly infection growth rate at 0.98
The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate dipped slightly to 0.98, down from 1.04 on Friday.
Why Covid-19 self-testing is not the norm for some S'poreans
One reason S'poreans don't regularly self-test could be that ART kits here are "affordable but not cheap," say experts.
She talks to grandparents from outside their flat: Hospital workers are on the front line too
Besides doctors and nurses, other workers in hospitals have been under pressure amid the pandemic.
Living with Covid-19: Coming to grips with our anger and angst
Around the world, and through the ages, people have reacted in similar ways to a pandemic. So why be so hard on ourselves, asks editor-in-chief Warren Fernandez.
Vaccinated travel lane to South Korea: 10 things you need to know
Here's some advice from the South Korean embassy in Singapore, the Seoul Metropolitan government, as well as Singaporeans in South Korea.
‘I was running on empty': Actor Adrian Pang on his battle with depression
He battled depression so debilitating he almost could not function.
Investor in S'pore sues vendor, wins suit to recover $1.3m loss
A case winding its way through Singapore's courts suggests that plenty could go wrong unless all parties are literally on the same page when it comes to signing documents.
Woman, 71, is sole caregiver of daughter and sister with mental disorders, and husband who had cancer
Yet, she still finds time to volunteer with mental health advocacy Silver Ribbon Singapore.
Court orders halt to display of US artist Kaws' 42m-long inflatable work in Marina Bay
The Ryan Foundation is suing organisers AllRightsReserved, alleging breach of intellectual property rights and breach of confidence.