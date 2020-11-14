Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 14.
Will Covid-19 create a 'lost generation' in Asia?
What is the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the young people of Singapore and Asia?
Trump appears to acknowledge for first time that Biden could succeed him
He appears to acknowledge the possibility of a Biden administration, in first public remarks since election loss.
Hospitals should have flexible designs to adapt to changing needs, says Gan Kim Yong
Changing demographics and disease patterns will require a changing model of care, he said.
Biden solidifies US election victory over Trump, with 306 electoral votes to 232
Biden wins Georgia, while Trump claims victory in North Carolina.
More than 130 US Secret Service agents struck by Covid-19: Media
Numerous agents had travelled to campaign rallies with Trump where many officials and most of the attendees went maskless.
Family takes Covid-19 pandemic in its stride for Deepavali festivities
While some customs have been disrupted this year, the spirit of the festival remains unchanged, they said.
Dazzling start to Orchard Road Christmas light-up amid Covid-19 pandemic
The festive lights will come on nightly from now until Jan 1 next year.
Singaporean students disappointed after Australia scraps plans to allow foreign students back
Australia wants to give priorities to Australians stuck overseas to return as there are not enough quarantine facilities.
NParks releasing over 280 gardening plots in 4 parks
The plots will be made available in Bedok Reservoir Park, Lower Seletar Reservoir Park, one-north Park and East Coast Park.
3 delightful, nature-filled trails around MacRitchie Reservoir
Explore gorgeous flora and see interesting fauna with these three trails to suit people of all fitness levels.