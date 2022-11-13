Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 13.

Asean upgrades ties with India, United States

The moves come a year after Asean set up its first two such partnerships with Australia and China.

S'pore investors in bankrupt FTX crypto exchange ready to write off losses

“That little bit of faith I had left in cryptocurrency is lost,” said an investor who lost "tens of thousands of dollars".

What’s really driving COE prices up and up

Is the surge in COE premiums due to demand and supply, or is there more to it?

Interactive: How Loh Kean Yew unleashes his winning smash

He is the first S'porean men's singles player to be ranked No. 3 in the Badminton World Federation rankings.

A week before Malaysia votes, BN struggles to control election narrative

A disjointed and poorly-funded campaign has been unable to overcome BN chairman Zahid Hamidi’s unpopularity.

Tanah Merah MRT viaduct may be turned into elevated green corridor in 2026

The section of viaduct, which leads to Simei MRT station, will become defunct in 2026 as it will be replaced by a new MRT track.

Taiwan belongs to Taiwanese, president says in fiery pre-election rebuff to China

Taiwan’s Nov 26 polls come a month after China's Xi Jinping secured third leadership term.

Hopes for COP27 – from a reformed climate doomer

Inaction is not an option when stakes are high - the fate of future generations, says the writer.

Crowdfunding raises $3m needed to buy drug to treat baby with rare genetic disorder

The five-month-old boy faces immobility or even death because of his condition.

Raising the bar: Get a beer after a grocery run, all at the supermarket

Bars have been popping up in Don Don Donki and FairPrice supermarkets.

