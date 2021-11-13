Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 13.

35-year-old among 14 new Covid-19 deaths in S'pore; 3,099 new cases

The 35-year-old had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had multiple comorbidities, MOH added.

Australia debates Covid-19 fees for unvaccinated by choice after move by Singapore

PM Scott Morrison has rejected such calls, saying "we're not going to demonise people for making their own choices".

Concerns in Malaysia as Covid-19 cases exceed 6,000 for third day running

Rise in cases has raised alarm among some people as Melaka and Sarawak are due to hold elections.

Apec leaders vow to tackle economic recovery, Covid-19 and climate change

Apec’s 21 member economies reject vaccine nationalism, pledging to boost vaccine manufacturing.

Xi Jinping now close to 'Great Helmsman' in the party

Officials rallied around the powerful president, using the word "core" to describe his leadership and political ideology.

Asia's consumers spoilt for choice as e-grocery segment thrives

In an industry with plenty of players and where margins are thin, the battle for survival is already being fought.

What's needed in new laws to ensure fair play at the workplace?

Singapore is set to outlaw job and workplace discrimination by enshrining current guidelines in legislation. What should it consider and cover?

Britney Spears wins freedom as conservatorship ended after 13 years

"Best day ever," the pop star said on Instagram.

Giant Kaws artwork pops up on The Float @ Marina Bay

Kaws' signature Companion character is lying on its back and hugging a miniature version of itself.

Man arrested for allegedly posing as gynaecologist to get photos of victims' genitals

The man allegedly created a Facebook profile and invited a victim to join a purported campaign on women's health.

