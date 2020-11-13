Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 13.
Asean Summit: PM Lee highlights need to deepen economic cooperation, connectivity in region
The upcoming RCEP deal will reflect the commitment towards rules-based multilateral trading and regional economic integration.
Trump administration bans US investments in firms linked to Chinese military
The order could impact some of China's biggest companies, including China Telecom and China Mobile.
Pope congratulates Joe Biden on US election win in phone call
Biden is only the second Catholic elected to the US presidency, after John F Kennedy.
S'pore-HK flight tickets for Nov 22-30 sold out after air travel bubble announced
The air travel bubble provides for one flight a day into each city, with 200 passengers allowed per flight.
China's ouster of pro-democracy lawmakers: Is it game over for Hong Kong's opposition?
Political watchers say the opposition camp may have made a costly mistake by resigning en masse.
Expert warns of new variants if coronavirus spreads to new wildlife hosts
Prof Wang Linfa says humans have given the virus to cats, dogs, tigers, lions and minks.
China says it faces rising Covid-19 risks from imported cases, 'not right time' for travel bubbles
In winter, there might be sporadic cases in some areas in China and some pocket cluster cases in others.
Heartland businesses see revenue growth as consumer spending shifts from city to suburbs
So long as work-from-home arrangements and safe distancing measures persist, this trend will likely continue.
Covid-19 crisis a chance for 4G to step up
PM Lee should hand over to the next team soon after the Covid-19 situation has been brought under control.
Malaysian authorities looking for 400 residents who ran away before a strict virus lockdown
Some employers bussed out hundreds of their workers in the Selangor area.