Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 12, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

More unregistered aesthetics treatment providers probed amid thriving industry

The increasing number of clinics vying for the attention of beauty-conscious consumers has also stirred fierce competition.

READ MORE HERE

Influencers play key role in driving demand for aesthetic treatments in S'pore

More influencers are offering real-life accounts of procedures and documenting before-and-after transformations.

READ MORE HERE

All S'poreans must play a part to build a more caring, inclusive society: DPM Wong

North East CDC has rolled out a $9 million fund to help residents with greater needs to cope with the cost of living.

READ MORE HERE

Customers throng showrooms after COE premiums drop, but some say prices are still high

Dealers saw a 20 per cent to 40 per cent rise in inquiries and sales after this week's COE plunge.

READ MORE HERE

Israel's war on Hamas homes in on Gaza hospitals where 2 babies have died after fuel ran out

Israel said it will evacuate babies trapped in Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s humanitarian aid contributions for Gaza civilians delivered

In Cairo, Dr Maliki Osman affirmed Singapore’s support for efforts to ease the situation in Gaza.

READ MORE HERE

They fulfilled a 14-year-old’s dying wish and built a daycare centre for children with cancer

Ronita Paul and Geraldine Lee set up Arc Children’s Centre in 2011, fulfilling a promise that Ms Paul made to a 14-year-old boy who was dying from cancer. Twelve years on, the charity continues to provide day care services for critically ill children.

Ronita Paul and Geraldine Lee gave up full time jobs at a hospice to set up Arc Children's Centre.

READ MORE HERE

Social mixers for friendships gain traction among young adults in S’pore

The groups aim to get a room full of strangers together in hopes that platonic sparks will fly.

READ MORE HERE

‘The best part is everything is shared’: World’s biggest family living under one roof in India

The extra-large family – the product of their late patriarch’s polygamy – numbers nearly 200.

READ MORE HERE

Rise of private dining chefs: Why I’d rather cook in a home kitchen than a swanky restaurant

Private chefs enjoy the freedom of crafting special menus and interacting directly with clients.

READ MORE HERE

