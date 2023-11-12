Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 12, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More unregistered aesthetics treatment providers probed amid thriving industry
The increasing number of clinics vying for the attention of beauty-conscious consumers has also stirred fierce competition.
Influencers play key role in driving demand for aesthetic treatments in S'pore
More influencers are offering real-life accounts of procedures and documenting before-and-after transformations.
All S'poreans must play a part to build a more caring, inclusive society: DPM Wong
North East CDC has rolled out a $9 million fund to help residents with greater needs to cope with the cost of living.
Customers throng showrooms after COE premiums drop, but some say prices are still high
Dealers saw a 20 per cent to 40 per cent rise in inquiries and sales after this week's COE plunge.
Israel's war on Hamas homes in on Gaza hospitals where 2 babies have died after fuel ran out
Singapore’s humanitarian aid contributions for Gaza civilians delivered
In Cairo, Dr Maliki Osman affirmed Singapore’s support for efforts to ease the situation in Gaza.
They fulfilled a 14-year-old’s dying wish and built a daycare centre for children with cancer
Ronita Paul and Geraldine Lee gave up full time jobs at a hospice to set up Arc Children's Centre.
Social mixers for friendships gain traction among young adults in S’pore
The groups aim to get a room full of strangers together in hopes that platonic sparks will fly.
‘The best part is everything is shared’: World’s biggest family living under one roof in India
The extra-large family – the product of their late patriarch’s polygamy – numbers nearly 200.
Rise of private dining chefs: Why I’d rather cook in a home kitchen than a swanky restaurant
Private chefs enjoy the freedom of crafting special menus and interacting directly with clients.