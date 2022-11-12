Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 12.
FTX goes bankrupt in stunning reversal for crypto exchange
Chapter 11 bankruptcy lets a company continue operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors.
IT community bands together to help laid-off workers find new roles
Asean to review Myanmar representation at meetings, develop concrete steps for peace plan
The bloc stopped short of expanding its current ban on Myanmar junta ministers at high-level meetings.
S'pore residents can book flu jab with a GP on govt health appointment system
Malaysia GE: Pollster finds PH is preferred ruling coalition, PN has most Malay support
The poll was conducted between Nov 5 and 8, with 1,067 respondents in Peninsular Malaysia.
Singapore’s last giant joss stick makers call it a day
Though there are no competitors, customers are not willing to pay high prices for the joss sticks, which will be burnt eventually.
Ukraine’s forces enter Kherson, Russian stragglers must surrender, says Kyiv
The announcement came after Russia said it had completed the withdrawal of its troops from the area.
Could nuclear power be the answer to a greener future in South-east Asia?
More than a decade after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011, nuclear power is getting a new boost in South-east Asia.