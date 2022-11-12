Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 12

FTX goes bankrupt in stunning reversal for crypto exchange

Chapter 11 bankruptcy lets a company continue operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors.

IT community bands together to help laid-off workers find new roles

Major tech firms such as Twitter, Stripe and Meta went on a retrenchment spree.

Asean to review Myanmar representation at meetings, develop concrete steps for peace plan

The bloc stopped short of expanding its current ban on Myanmar junta ministers at high-level meetings.

S'pore residents can book flu jab with a GP on govt health appointment system

The vaccination is not free, but there are subsidies for those eligible.

Malaysia GE: Pollster finds PH is preferred ruling coalition, PN has most Malay support

The poll was conducted between Nov 5 and 8, with 1,067 respondents in Peninsular Malaysia.

Singapore’s last giant joss stick makers call it a day

Though there are no competitors, customers are not willing to pay high prices for the joss sticks, which will be burnt eventually.

Ukraine’s forces enter Kherson, Russian stragglers must surrender, says Kyiv

The announcement came after Russia said it had completed the withdrawal of its troops from the area.

Could nuclear power be the answer to a greener future in South-east Asia?

More than a decade after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011, nuclear power is getting a new boost in South-east Asia.

South-east Asia’s arms market: Who’s down and who’s up?

South Korea’s success reflects a market where politics matters as well as price.

Football: 5 documentaries or movies to get you in the mood for the World Cup

If you think Shaolin Soccer made the list, you are going to be disappointed.

