Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 12.
Govt to review when 'fully vaccinated' Covid-19 status expires for S'pore residents
Under the current regulations, a person's vaccination status expires one year and 14 days after their second dose of the vaccine.
S'pore reports 2,396 new Covid-19 cases and 8 deaths
The infection growth rate has been below one for nine days in a row now.
Easing of travel restrictions in S'pore could lead to uptick in flu cases, doctors warn
Getting a co-infection could be worrying for patients who have other long-term illnesses, said a doctor.
Chinese President Xi’s supremacy cemented after CPC adopts landmark resolution
Xi Jinping is seen as having surpassed Deng Xiaoping in status and being on a par with Mao Zedong.
Carbon Copy: No consensus yet for adaptation, loss and damage finance at COP26
Here's a look at the current state of play on the matter.
Najib v Muhyiddin: Melaka can make or break rival comeback bids
The small western state largely mirrors the national electorate, and could offer strategic insight ahead of a GE.
SJI Junior pupils unable to get new uniforms amid Covid-19 global supply squeeze
SJI Junior expects uniforms and PE attire to be delayed at least until the first quarter of 2022.
Driver closes doors on elderly woman as she alights bus at Hougang interchange, causing her to fall
SBS Transit called the bus driver's actions unacceptable and said strict disciplinary action has been taken against him.
CJ rejects argument of retired SAF regular who appealed against jail for drink driving
M. Raveendran, 55, said he risked losing a retirement payout of more than $273,000.
'I didn't even put on my slippers': Residents ran for their lives from fire at Pipit Road
The power-assisted bicycle that caught fire was reportedly not charging at the time of the incident.