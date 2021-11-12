Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 12.

Govt to review when 'fully vaccinated' Covid-19 status expires for S'pore residents

Under the current regulations, a person's vaccination status expires one year and 14 days after their second dose of the vaccine.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore reports 2,396 new Covid-19 cases and 8 deaths

The infection growth rate has been below one for nine days in a row now.

READ MORE HERE

Easing of travel restrictions in S'pore could lead to uptick in flu cases, doctors warn

Getting a co-infection could be worrying for patients who have other long-term illnesses, said a doctor.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Chinese President Xi’s supremacy cemented after CPC adopts landmark resolution

Xi Jinping is seen as having surpassed Deng Xiaoping in status and being on a par with Mao Zedong.

READ MORE HERE

Carbon Copy: No consensus yet for adaptation, loss and damage finance at COP26

Here's a look at the current state of play on the matter.

READ MORE HERE

Najib v Muhyiddin: Melaka can make or break rival comeback bids

The small western state largely mirrors the national electorate, and could offer strategic insight ahead of a GE.

READ MORE HERE

SJI Junior pupils unable to get new uniforms amid Covid-19 global supply squeeze

SJI Junior expects uniforms and PE attire to be delayed at least until the first quarter of 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Driver closes doors on elderly woman as she alights bus at Hougang interchange, causing her to fall

SBS Transit called the bus driver's actions unacceptable and said strict disciplinary action has been taken against him.

READ MORE HERE

CJ rejects argument of retired SAF regular who appealed against jail for drink driving

M. Raveendran, 55, said he risked losing a retirement payout of more than $273,000.

READ MORE HERE

'I didn't even put on my slippers': Residents ran for their lives from fire at Pipit Road

The power-assisted bicycle that caught fire was reportedly not charging at the time of the incident.

READ MORE HERE