Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 12.
21 members of unregistered Singapore chapter of South Korean 'cult' arrested
Members were issued warnings in February to cease further involvement in the church's activities.
China firms race to find Covid-19 vaccine amid concerns by people given experimental doses
There are concerns about the efficacy of the vaccines.
US in risky phase as questions hang over transition
Pro-Trump groups are planning to rally for the President in Washington DC on Saturday.
Trump wins Alaska, Republicans add another seat in US Senate
Trump's party is just one seat away from a majority in the upper house of Congress.
Italy sees more than one million Covid-19 cases, joins top 10 worst-hit countries
It registered 32,961 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking its total tally to 1.028 million.
Rising demand for ‘second-hand’ endowment, life insurance plans in Singapore
More people are expected to cash out on their policies amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Veteran zoologist Dennis Murphy, known for his research on Singapore's mangroves, dies at age 89
The data and information Prof Murphy collected are still used by researchers today.
Police probe funds intended for use by Pentecostal Church of Singapore
At least $25,000 was allegedly withdrawn without consent.
ITE College Central roof partly gives way due to rainwater
The incident occurred after a roof pump malfunctioned.
Zouk Group to open multi-concept complex in Las Vegas in summer 2021
The lifestyle and entertainment group will bring its concepts to Resorts World Las Vegas.