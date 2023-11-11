Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 11, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore needs to be prepared for serious public order incidents: Shanmugam
Situations may turn violent very quickly, as the 2021 US Capitol Hill riots showed, he cautioned.
Biden-Xi summit to take place on Wednesday; Israel-Hamas war, economic ties on agenda
Hard truths about Gaza war’s cruel and complex dilemmas
The harsh reality about the Palestinian issue is its long and tangled history in a region where there are rarely good options.
From perpetual foreigners to leaders? Chinese negotiate the next turn in their American journey
A growing number are willing to stand for elections to reshape how the community is perceived.
Asia-Pacific airlines, including SIA, aim for cleaner jet fuel to form 5% of consumption by 2030
Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat flagged higher costs for airlines and passengers from use of sustainable jet fuel.
A couple’s quest to get their stillborn babies’ names on record in Singapore
Proposed changes to existing law will allow parents to register the name of their stillborn child.
80% of stray dogs sterilised under government programme: Desmond Lee
A government programme to manage the population of stray dogs by trapping and neutering them will be extended.
Man charged after allegedly jumping out of vehicle on ECP, causing accident that led to biker’s death
Court documents did not disclose why Eldaniz Ibishov, 38, allegedly jumped out of the moving vehicle.
Malaysia speculates on future of political star Syed Saddiq after shocking corruption verdict
He remains an MP as he appeals to two higher courts to overturn the shocking conviction.
From bunkers to homestays: Border regions in Kashmir hope to ease violence with tourism
Tourism has brought in a new stream of job opportunities – as guides, cooks, waiters or even trekking leaders.