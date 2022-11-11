Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 11.
Asean leaders gather for first in-person official meeting in three years
United States President Joe Biden and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang are also set to meet Asean leaders.
Biden, Xi to discuss Taiwan, trade and other issues in meeting next week
The meeting would be an in-depth and substantive conversation for the leaders to better understand each other’s priorities and intentions, a senior US official said.
Russia suffers another Ukraine setback with Kherson withdrawal
The announcement came in a theatrically-staged military briefing broadcast on Russian state-controlled TV.
Fallout from troubled crypto exchange FTX spreads through market
Observers and investors fear the spillover effect could be “more detrimental” than the crash of TerraUSD and Luna in May.
T-bill auction attracts record number of bids; 49% of non-competitive bids allotted by MAS
There were more than 92,000 bids, far in excess of the bids at the last T-bill auction.
Vital for Singapore to maintain bilingual edge, say experts
Even with some 60 years of bilingual education policy, the standard of mother tongues here can be improved, they said.
Loh Kean Yew wins his first Sportsman of the Year award
Flash floods in Selangor renew public anger over Malaysia election during rainy season
Could air-gapping stop SMS and e-mail scams?
A new breed of software promises to isolate or air-gap risky Web activities to stem data leaks and scams, says Irene Tham.
British YouTuber helps bring down scammers by hacking into their computers
Once, he altered what was said in scam robocalls to warn recipients that the calls were fraudulent.