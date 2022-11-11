Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 11

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 11.

Asean leaders gather for first in-person official meeting in three years

United States President Joe Biden and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang are also set to meet Asean leaders.

READ MORE HERE

Biden, Xi to discuss Taiwan, trade and other issues in meeting next week

The meeting would be an in-depth and substantive conversation for the leaders to better understand each other’s priorities and intentions, a senior US official said.

READ MORE HERE

Russia suffers another Ukraine setback with Kherson withdrawal

The announcement came in a theatrically-staged military briefing broadcast on Russian state-controlled TV.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Fallout from troubled crypto exchange FTX spreads through market

Observers and investors fear the spillover effect could be “more detrimental” than the crash of TerraUSD and Luna in May.

READ MORE HERE

T-bill auction attracts record number of bids; 49% of non-competitive bids allotted by MAS

There were more than 92,000 bids, far in excess of the bids at the last T-bill auction.

READ MORE HERE

Vital for Singapore to maintain bilingual edge, say experts

Even with some 60 years of bilingual education policy, the standard of mother tongues here can be improved, they said.

READ MORE HERE

Loh Kean Yew wins his first Sportsman of the Year award

Table tennis player Yu Mengyu was named Sportswoman of the Year.

READ MORE HERE

Flash floods in Selangor renew public anger over Malaysia election during rainy season

The north-east monsoon season is predicted to last until March.

READ MORE HERE

Could air-gapping stop SMS and e-mail scams?

A new breed of software promises to isolate or air-gap risky Web activities to stem data leaks and scams, says Irene Tham.

READ MORE HERE

British YouTuber helps bring down scammers by hacking into their computers

Once, he altered what was said in scam robocalls to warn recipients that the calls were fraudulent.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top