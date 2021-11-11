Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 11.

S'pore reports 3,481 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths; weekly infection growth rate at 0.88

The infection growth rate has been below one for eight days in a row.

READ MORE HERE

Fifth lion in Singapore tests positive for Covid-19

The African lion at Singapore Zoo tested positive after four Asiatic lions at Night Safari were found infected.

READ MORE HERE

Set global digital standards to close gap between haves, have-nots: PM Lee

The goal is to have more people participate meaningfully in the digital economy, he said in a pre-recorded speech streamed virtually at the Apec CEO Summit.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

China's Xi says Asia-Pacific must not return to Cold War tensions

He says attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geopolitical grounds are bound to fail.

READ MORE HERE

Over 36,000 passes issued to non-residents to enter S'pore under vaccinated travel lanes

The newer VTLs with South Korea and Australia have received particularly strong interest.

READ MORE HERE

Hawkers want cleaning fees cut after new Singapore law requires diners to clear food trays, table litter

Hawkers argued that since diners are returning their own trays, the cleaners' jobs would have been lightened and the fees should be reduced.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Airshow to go ahead in 2022, but likely in shortened format from Feb 15 to 18 with no public days

It is set to end earlier due to the cancellation of the planned public days.

READ MORE HERE

China's ongoing zero-tolerance Covid-19 approach raising questions

A flare-up of infections has triggered discussions on whether the current approach is sustainable.

READ MORE HERE

Political coalitions in Malaysia: Fluid, fleeting and fickle

Despite being part of the same coalition as Umno at the national level, Parti Islam SeMalaysia is running against it in the upcoming Melaka polls. This might well reflect a new normal.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore International Film Festival: New, larger venues for cinema-only edition

The venues include Esplanade Theatre, Carnival Cinemas Golden Mile Tower and Golden Village Grand.

READ MORE HERE