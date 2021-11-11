Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 11.
S'pore reports 3,481 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths; weekly infection growth rate at 0.88
The infection growth rate has been below one for eight days in a row.
Fifth lion in Singapore tests positive for Covid-19
The African lion at Singapore Zoo tested positive after four Asiatic lions at Night Safari were found infected.
Set global digital standards to close gap between haves, have-nots: PM Lee
The goal is to have more people participate meaningfully in the digital economy, he said in a pre-recorded speech streamed virtually at the Apec CEO Summit.
China's Xi says Asia-Pacific must not return to Cold War tensions
He says attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geopolitical grounds are bound to fail.
Over 36,000 passes issued to non-residents to enter S'pore under vaccinated travel lanes
The newer VTLs with South Korea and Australia have received particularly strong interest.
Hawkers want cleaning fees cut after new Singapore law requires diners to clear food trays, table litter
Hawkers argued that since diners are returning their own trays, the cleaners' jobs would have been lightened and the fees should be reduced.
Singapore Airshow to go ahead in 2022, but likely in shortened format from Feb 15 to 18 with no public days
It is set to end earlier due to the cancellation of the planned public days.
China's ongoing zero-tolerance Covid-19 approach raising questions
A flare-up of infections has triggered discussions on whether the current approach is sustainable.
Political coalitions in Malaysia: Fluid, fleeting and fickle
Despite being part of the same coalition as Umno at the national level, Parti Islam SeMalaysia is running against it in the upcoming Melaka polls. This might well reflect a new normal.
Singapore International Film Festival: New, larger venues for cinema-only edition
The venues include Esplanade Theatre, Carnival Cinemas Golden Mile Tower and Golden Village Grand.