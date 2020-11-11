Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 11.

Singapore working to secure multiple Covid-19 vaccines instead of relying on one: Gan Kim Yong

S'pore will work towards securing a portfolio of vaccines to cater to different segments of population, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said.

Singapore prepared to reopen borders further, but with appropriate safeguards: Lawrence Wong

This has to be done safely because of the varying levels of infection and risk around the world, he said.

'Nothing’s going to stop' handover of power in the US, President-elect Joe Biden says

It is an “embarrassment” that Trump has not conceded the election, he says during speech in Delaware.

Singapore's Phase 3 will go ahead if 3 conditions met, including having 70% TraceTogether take-up rate

"There may be a chance we can do it before the end of the year," said Minister Lawrence Wong.

Alleged sect leader in S'pore with multiple 'spiritual wives' not qualified or registered teacher, says Muis

Muis said it will be working with the relevant authorities to investigate the matter further and take the appropriate action.

Any shortcomings found in criminal justice system must be remedied, says PM Lee on Parti Liyani case

The case involving the former maid of Mr Liew Mun Leong has generated much attention and concern among Singaporeans, he said.

Unpacking Bidenomics: There's hope for overhaul of economic policies but political obstacles abound

Getting the pandemic under control would be the best thing the Biden administration could do for the economy in the short term, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Bugis Street, Mustafa Centre, Jurong Point and Kitchener Complex among new places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

A Kopitiam outlet at Jurong East was also visited.

More women in Singapore diagnosed with advanced breast cancer; younger women not spared disease

There are also more younger women being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Mustafa Centre boss not taking the stand in lawsuits; lawyers submit 'no case to answer'

The joint hearing of two lawsuits against Mustafa Centre boss Mustaq Ahmad and his family has come to an end.

