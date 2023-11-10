Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 10, 2023

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Vaccine-maker Hilleman opens $27m plant in Singapore to bolster pandemic preparedness

The facility develops vaccines for common diseases, but can easily switch to producing vaccines for a pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Bukit Timah Market to shut in 2nd half of 2024; half of stallholders to move to interim site

This is to make way for an integrated development set to be ready by 2029.

READ MORE HERE

Israel agrees to daily four-hour pauses in Gaza attacks, US says

There was no direct confirmation from Israel, which spoke more generally of measures that appeared to correspond to arrangements already in place.

READ MORE HERE

Washington faces risks in S-E Asia as Gaza war stirs anti-US sentiments

This raises questions as to whether governments with Muslim majorities will be under pressure to play to the gallery, say Shannon Teoh and Nirmal Ghosh.

READ MORE HERE

Flash Coffee owes $14.9m to about 120 creditors, including ex-employees

Former employees are owed more than $300,000 for salaries and other contractual benefits.

READ MORE HERE

UOB staff foil scammer who went with 80-year-old victim to bank branch to withdraw $40k

The scammer pretended to be the 80-year-old's grandson but was holding a foreign student pass, while the victim is a Singapore citizen.

READ MORE HERE

Study aims to use sunlight to reduce myopia in children, help seniors age better

Participants will be given a wearable light sensor to put on during the day to measure visible and UV light exposure.

READ MORE HERE

US surgeons perform world's first whole eye transplant

Although the transplanted left eye has shown signs of good health, including direct blood flow to the retina, it’s not certain the patient will regain his sight.

READ MORE HERE

Myanmar in crisis: Are the generals finally buckling?

In the face of multiple recent setbacks, the junta may be finally ready to talk, but the opposition may be in less of a hurry, says Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE

Two-thirds of S’poreans find public toilets either as dirty or dirtier than in 2020: Study

The cleanest toilets in hawker centres and coffee shops were in Marina South, Outram and Boon Lay, said respondents.

READ MORE HERE

