Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 10, 2023

Vaccine-maker Hilleman opens $27m plant in Singapore to bolster pandemic preparedness
The facility develops vaccines for common diseases, but can easily switch to producing vaccines for a pandemic.
Bukit Timah Market to shut in 2nd half of 2024; half of stallholders to move to interim site
Israel agrees to daily four-hour pauses in Gaza attacks, US says
There was no direct confirmation from Israel, which spoke more generally of measures that appeared to correspond to arrangements already in place.
Washington faces risks in S-E Asia as Gaza war stirs anti-US sentiments
This raises questions as to whether governments with Muslim majorities will be under pressure to play to the gallery, say Shannon Teoh and Nirmal Ghosh.
Flash Coffee owes $14.9m to about 120 creditors, including ex-employees
Former employees are owed more than $300,000 for salaries and other contractual benefits.
UOB staff foil scammer who went with 80-year-old victim to bank branch to withdraw $40k
The scammer pretended to be the 80-year-old's grandson but was holding a foreign student pass, while the victim is a Singapore citizen.
Study aims to use sunlight to reduce myopia in children, help seniors age better
Participants will be given a wearable light sensor to put on during the day to measure visible and UV light exposure.
US surgeons perform world's first whole eye transplant
Although the transplanted left eye has shown signs of good health, including direct blood flow to the retina, it’s not certain the patient will regain his sight.
Myanmar in crisis: Are the generals finally buckling?
In the face of multiple recent setbacks, the junta may be finally ready to talk, but the opposition may be in less of a hurry, says Ravi Velloor.
Two-thirds of S’poreans find public toilets either as dirty or dirtier than in 2020: Study
The cleanest toilets in hawker centres and coffee shops were in Marina South, Outram and Boon Lay, said respondents.