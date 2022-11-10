Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 10

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 10.

New rules to make social media firms accountable for online harms

The code is expected to be rolled out as early as 2023, after a final round of consultation with social media firms.

READ MORE HERE

AMK Sers residents to get compensation from HDB that is about 7.5% higher than estimates

One reason for the higher compensation is the movements in the resale market since the Sers announcement, said HDB.

READ MORE HERE

No ‘red wave’, Senate undecided: 5 takeaways from US midterm elections

In the House of Representatives, early results suggested Republicans were on track for a majority.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Biden says he plans to run again, will make final decision early next year

The US president said he is ready to work with the Republicans following the midterm elections.

READ MORE HERE

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance calls off acquisition of FTX

The reversal comes after recent reports about mismanagement of client funds and investigations by US regulators.

READ MORE HERE

WP leaders believed they had to find options as managing agents 'disinclined' to work with AHTC: Court

WP leaders have immunity from personal liability under the Town Council Act for waiving this tender, said the apex court.

READ MORE HERE

Two key aides of Raeesah Khan resign from WP

Both said they were members only in name for the past 11 months and did not actively contribute to the party.

READ MORE HERE

Curbs for hospital, residential care home visits extended until Nov 23

Hospital visits will be limited to 30 minutes and patients will be allowed only two pre-designated visitors.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia GE2022: BN set for strong showing in Johor as opposition aims for swing seats

Landslide win for BN will hinge on voter turnout.

READ MORE HERE

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Honouring late star Chadwick Boseman’s legacy

The sequel moved women characters forward, even though some felt a man should take over the mantle.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top