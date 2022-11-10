Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 10.
New rules to make social media firms accountable for online harms
The code is expected to be rolled out as early as 2023, after a final round of consultation with social media firms.
AMK Sers residents to get compensation from HDB that is about 7.5% higher than estimates
One reason for the higher compensation is the movements in the resale market since the Sers announcement, said HDB.
No ‘red wave’, Senate undecided: 5 takeaways from US midterm elections
In the House of Representatives, early results suggested Republicans were on track for a majority.
Biden says he plans to run again, will make final decision early next year
The US president said he is ready to work with the Republicans following the midterm elections.
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance calls off acquisition of FTX
The reversal comes after recent reports about mismanagement of client funds and investigations by US regulators.
WP leaders believed they had to find options as managing agents 'disinclined' to work with AHTC: Court
WP leaders have immunity from personal liability under the Town Council Act for waiving this tender, said the apex court.
Two key aides of Raeesah Khan resign from WP
Both said they were members only in name for the past 11 months and did not actively contribute to the party.
Curbs for hospital, residential care home visits extended until Nov 23
Hospital visits will be limited to 30 minutes and patients will be allowed only two pre-designated visitors.
Malaysia GE2022: BN set for strong showing in Johor as opposition aims for swing seats
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Honouring late star Chadwick Boseman’s legacy
The sequel moved women characters forward, even though some felt a man should take over the mantle.