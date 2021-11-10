Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 10.

Keppel raises bid for SPH by 12%, says offer is final and irrevocable

Keppel Corporation raised its offer to $2.351 per share after a rival offer of $2.10 per share made on Oct 28 by Cuscaden Peak.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore reports 3,397 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths; weekly infection growth rate at 0.82

The infection growth rate has been below one for a week now.

READ MORE HERE

4 Asiatic lions at Night Safari test positive for Covid-19 after exposure to infected staff

Testing is ongoing for one African lion at Singapore Zoo that had shown signs of sickness.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

S'pore removed from list of countries for which EU member states should lift travel curbs

Impact remains to be seen since each EU member is free to respond to the recommendation as it sees fit.

READ MORE HERE

Bookings for Singapore-KL flights spike even before VTL flight details announced

The number of searches for accommodation in Kuala Lumpur also increased, said one company.

READ MORE HERE

COP26: Singapore urges developed countries to deliver strong support package for developing nations

Financial help is needed for countries to implement effective adaptation strategies, Minister Grace Fu said.

READ MORE HERE

Biden-Xi virtual summit is now planned for next week: Sources

Ties between the world's two largest economies have quietly improved in recent months.

READ MORE HERE

Growing global champions with roots in Singapore

The digital economy has thrown up opportunities for unicorns such as Grab and Sea to emerge. But it takes more than a stable of successful global companies to sustain inclusive economic growth.

READ MORE HERE

4 teens probed for being public nuisance after one of them flips signboard at toddler in Keong Saik

All four are being investigated for public nuisance and theft of public property.

READ MORE HERE

Harder to maintain bone health during the pandemic

Some with osteoporosis are seeing their condition decline as the pandemic puts restrictions on movement and activity.

READ MORE HERE