Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 10.

Up to 100 patrons allowed at clubs under S'pore nightlife pilot; karaoke joints open to groups of up to 5

Patrons must show proof of having taken a Covid-19 test in the last 24 hours before they can enter.

Biden announces 13-member Covid-19 task force, urges Americans to wear masks as cases soar

"A mask is not a political statement,” said Mr Biden.

Biden's memorable visit to S'pore in 2013 included surprise stop at hawker centre

He drank $3 lime juice at the hawker centre and stopped to chat with diners.

Republican Senator McConnell says Trump within his rights to probe US election 'irregularities'

McConnell did not acknowledge Biden as president-elect or Harris as vice president-elect.

Why Pfizer's ultra-cold Covid-19 vaccine will not be at the local pharmacy any time soon

The vaccine needs to be kept at minus 70 deg C or below, posing logistical and storage challenges.

TraceTogether check-in at venues is better, (cyber) safer

New system is more effective for contact tracing and provides better cyber hygiene.

Covid-19 safe distancing measures at 10 markets eased in November

Shopper access is no longer controlled and interim fencing has been removed.

Man sexually abused girlfriend's two underage daughters, assaulted one during 'blindfold game'

Both suffered in silence as they were violated by the man they had accepted as their father.

Generation Grit: Losing his parents to cancer during Covid-19 pandemic, he finds purpose in music

In a span of five months, Luo Tianze lost both his parents to cancer.

Suite Life: Chic hotels for under $100

Staycations in many Singapore hotels cost a pretty penny, but it is possible to get cheap and chic digs.

