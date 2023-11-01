Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 1, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Israel strikes dense Gaza camp, says it kills Hamas commander
An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed the Israeli strike and said it targeted "a very senior Hamas commander in that area".
Scandal-hit Netanyahu fighting war on both ends
The 74-year-old Prime Minister’s appeals for national unity are falling on deaf ears, as he continues to deny responsibility for the security situation, says Jonathan Eyal.
Wage increments shaped by market forces, not just guidelines: Employers and labour watchers
A fall in labour productivity, a softer demand outlook and competition for workers are some challenges employers face.
ComChest looking to return $360,000 donation from now bankrupt crypto exchange FTX
In December 2022, prosecutors charged FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with orchestrating a scheme to steal as much as US$10 billion from FTX clients.
Search is on for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2023
In past years, the award has been given to Singaporeans whose achievements have placed Singapore on the world map.
Forward Singapore: The long road to a new social compact
The blueprint is ambitious in its scale and scope. Some initiatives will be a work in progress for many years, says Vikram Khanna.
WeWork plans to file for bankruptcy as early as next week: Source
Selected merchants can access multiple QR code payment schemes with one sign-up under MAS trial
10 arrested for slew of shop thefts in Orchard Road and HarbourFront
Perfect grind: Why coffee is enjoying a revival in Rwanda
From villages to cafes, the country’s cuppa culture is shedding its colonial history and brewing anew.