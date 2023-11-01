Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 1, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Israel strikes dense Gaza camp, says it kills Hamas commander

An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed the Israeli strike and said it targeted "a very senior Hamas commander in that area".

READ MORE HERE

Scandal-hit Netanyahu fighting war on both ends

The 74-year-old Prime Minister’s appeals for national unity are falling on deaf ears, as he continues to deny responsibility for the security situation, says Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

Wage increments shaped by market forces, not just guidelines: Employers and labour watchers

A fall in labour productivity, a softer demand outlook and competition for workers are some challenges employers face.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

ComChest looking to return $360,000 donation from now bankrupt crypto exchange FTX

In December 2022, prosecutors charged FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with orchestrating a scheme to steal as much as US$10 billion from FTX clients.

READ MORE HERE

Search is on for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2023

In past years, the award has been given to Singaporeans whose achievements have placed Singapore on the world map.

READ MORE HERE

Forward Singapore: The long road to a new social compact

The blueprint is ambitious in its scale and scope. Some initiatives will be a work in progress for many years, says Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

WeWork plans to file for bankruptcy as early as next week: Source

Shares of the company fell 30 per cent in extended trading.

READ MORE HERE

Selected merchants can access multiple QR code payment schemes with one sign-up under MAS trial

The trial kicks off today and will last till Nov 30.

READ MORE HERE

10 arrested for slew of shop thefts in Orchard Road and HarbourFront

They allegedly stole over 90 pieces of clothing worth about $6,800.

READ MORE HERE

Perfect grind: Why coffee is enjoying a revival in Rwanda

From villages to cafes, the country’s cuppa culture is shedding its colonial history and brewing anew.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top