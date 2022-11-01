Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 1

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 1.

Questions raised about lax crowd control as South Koreans mourn crowd crush tragedy

Some 10,000 people visited memorial sites set up all over the country to pay respects to the victims.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia’s next PM: A race to the top

For the first time in a Malaysian election, there are more than two hopefuls seeking to lead the country once the dust settles from the Nov 19 vote.

READ MORE HERE

4 men with wife-sharing fantasies plead guilty to conspiring to drug, rape wives

The men sometimes commended each other, saying "nice show", for the sexual acts performed, the court heard.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim, Teong Tzen Wei fined by SNOC for breaching conduct rules

Schooling was also issued a conditional warning after the trio earlier admitted to consuming illicit drugs.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Why does HDB incur a deficit every year? How are new flats priced?

The higher deficit is largely due to more BTO projects starting construction as well as more subsidies and grants disbursed to buyers, said HDB.

READ MORE HERE

Tony Fernandes resigns as acting group CEO of AirAsia X

Mr Fernandes reportedly wants to concentrate on Capital A, which is the holding company of AirAsia Aviation Group.

READ MORE HERE

OCBC raises interest rates on 360 savings account again, adding to banks’ competition for deposits

The rate will go up to 4.65% a year on the first $100,000, up from 1.85% currently.

READ MORE HERE

Instagram fixes bug that triggered hours-long outage

There were complaints of account suspensions as well.

READ MORE HERE

My job doesn’t explicitly have a dress code. How do I decide what to wear to work?

“If you underdress, it might show a lack of interest and sincerity in the job,” says this career coach.

READ MORE HERE

S’porean actor Duan Weiming receives offers to act again after amputation

The 61-year-old says a prosthetic centre has offered to sponsor a prosthetic leg.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top