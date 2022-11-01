Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 1.
Questions raised about lax crowd control as South Koreans mourn crowd crush tragedy
Some 10,000 people visited memorial sites set up all over the country to pay respects to the victims.
Malaysia’s next PM: A race to the top
For the first time in a Malaysian election, there are more than two hopefuls seeking to lead the country once the dust settles from the Nov 19 vote.
4 men with wife-sharing fantasies plead guilty to conspiring to drug, rape wives
The men sometimes commended each other, saying "nice show", for the sexual acts performed, the court heard.
Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim, Teong Tzen Wei fined by SNOC for breaching conduct rules
Schooling was also issued a conditional warning after the trio earlier admitted to consuming illicit drugs.
askST: Why does HDB incur a deficit every year? How are new flats priced?
The higher deficit is largely due to more BTO projects starting construction as well as more subsidies and grants disbursed to buyers, said HDB.
Tony Fernandes resigns as acting group CEO of AirAsia X
Mr Fernandes reportedly wants to concentrate on Capital A, which is the holding company of AirAsia Aviation Group.
OCBC raises interest rates on 360 savings account again, adding to banks’ competition for deposits
Instagram fixes bug that triggered hours-long outage
My job doesn’t explicitly have a dress code. How do I decide what to wear to work?
“If you underdress, it might show a lack of interest and sincerity in the job,” says this career coach.