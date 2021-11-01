Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 1.

Vaccinated S'poreans can fly to Australia and back without quarantine from Nov 21

Tourists, workers and students will be allowed to visit NSW and Victoria without hotel quarantine.

S'pore reports 3,163 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths

The weekly infection growth rate is at 1.12, down from 1.14 on Saturday.

World leaders gather to add urgency to COP26 climate talks

More than 100 world leaders, from US President Joe Biden to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be in Glasgow.

Singapore contingent at COP26 includes government officers, academics and activists

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu will be delivering Singapore's National Statement next week.

Man dressed as Joker nabbed after attacking riders on Tokyo train

A 24-year-old man injured 17 people and one was in a serious condition.

Case of terminally ill Covid-19 patient who asked to die at home raises important protocol questions: Doctor

The 99-year-old man had told his family not to send him to the hospital when the time came.

Vaccinated individuals infected with Covid-19 showed immune response boost: S'pore study

The findings are based on researchers checking the antibody levels of 150 people from Singapore who had breakthrough infections.

Five-room Bishan HDB flat sold for record $1.36m in 3 days

It smashed the previous high of $1.295 million logged in July by a five-room unit in the same project.

ST CloseUp: Why some women choose to be childfree

Many of them face pressure, and are often labelled selfish or even unnatural for not wanting children.

Boss wants to speak - where's everybody?

Trust is a key issue as remote work takes hold and firms grapple with various challenges.

